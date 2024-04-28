Conor McGregor Takes Ownership of BKFC, Following in the Footsteps of UFC Boss Dana White

Conor McGregor fans watch out. ‘Mystic Mac’ is now a fighter turned promoter. The Irishman made an announcement live during the broadcast of BKFC Knuckle Mania regarding his position within the company. His company, Forged Irish Stout, was already one of the main sponsors of BKFC. ‘Mystic Mac’ has now further strengthened his relationship with the company. McGregor is now an owner of the new combat sports organization.

BKFC is relatively new in the combat sports world. Now Conor McGregor will look to take it to the next level just as Dana White did with the UFC.

BKFC’s policy of no gloves creates more chaos and unpredictability for the fights in BKFC. During the live stream of the most recent event, McGregor made his announcement saying,

“Ladies and gentlemen the huge announcement I have for you today, Conor McGregor, myself, and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of BKFC. Welcome to the big leagues.”

With the announcement, Conor McGregor will now be the face of the BKFC, similar to Dana White. He will now promote the fights and be more involved in the decision-making process.

With such a big name getting attached to the sport, BKFC is bound to draw more eyes to it. We are all aware of ‘The Notorious’s’ promotional capabilities. McGregor will now want to channel the same energy to further fine-tune BKFC’s fame.

However, the Irishman is not the first UFC fighter to become a promoter. He now joins the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor’s unlikely team up with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz started their own fighting promotion in the Eagle Fighting Championship and Real Fight Inc. respectively. However, the main point of difference between them and Conor McGregor is, he did not start BKFC.

BKFC is much bigger than Nurmagomedov’s and Diaz’s fighting promotions. McGregor almost has his work cut out for him since they already have an established audience.

Coming into the UFC, McGregor almost single-handedly took the popularity of the UFC soaring over the sky. He has also ventured into Hollywood and gained significant praises for his role in ‘RoadHouse’. Thus, with so much fame coming his way, McGregor might just turn BKFC into an able competitor for the Dana White led promotion.