“Stop Enabling the Babying”: Fans Disagree With Dan Orlovsky’s Stern Warning for Drake Maye’s New England Patriots

The Patriots had great offers for their 3rd overall pick but chose to get their next franchise QB in Drake Maye. While there is excitement among fans to see their new QB in action as soon as they can, they would have to curb that enthusiasm. Dan Orlovsky suggests that New England should refrain from throwing their rookie into the deep end right away.

While dissecting his NC State game film, Orlovosky highlighted many aspects of the QB where he is strong while also pointing out the areas that need improvement. He asserted that while Maye is mechanically sound, with great build and raw athleticism, those traits of his game won’t matter if he gets thrown to the wolves early, leading his weaknesses to outshine his strengths. However, many were not in agreement with Orlovsky’s expert opinion.

Many stated that players, especially the top picks, should not be coddled. Throwing them into the deep end is the only way to make sure the player is worth the hype. Others pointed out that given the defense is already elite, the team should play him. Many also pointed out that while this is what should be done, the Patriots don’t have the patience and means to do so:

A fan stated that learning from a well-seasoned vet is ideal, however, the club doesn't have one. They would rather see Drake Maye get some game time and learn from real-life situations:

Well, the Pats are not rushing the process as Jerod Mayo made it clear that Maye is not an immediate starter because they know there are things and parts of the game that need improvement and they will work on this year.

What’s the Patriot Plan for Drake Maye?

HC Mayo also stated that this is a process, which requires patience and they have a good structure and coaches to oversee this process. He also stated that if Drake continues to work hard, he can make a real impact on this team and could have a successful career in the league. While the former NC State QB has the potential to be world-class, there are stories of players who have squandered away their potential so potential doesn’t mean much until to work hard work to fulfill it.

While both Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams are likely to start for their respective franchises, the Patriots are opting for a proven approach, used by many clubs in the past. The Packers did it with Rodgers and Love, the Chiefs did it with Mahomes, even New England did it with Brady, the Falcons did it with Vick, etc.

However, there are also several examples of franchises throwing their rookie in the deep end, making them learn from their mistakes. Manning threw 28 picks in his first season and then got better the next season. There is no fixed approach to developing a QB, the teams and the coaches have to find what works for them.