Gil de Ferran’s Death: How F1 World Mourned the Passing of McLaren Legend Who Transcended Racing Disciplines

Gil de Ferran, the ex-McLaren sporting director and Indy500 winner, passed away on the 29th of December, aged just 56. Ferran was not only an integral part of McLaren’s turnaround in the recent past but was also a pretty handy racing driver himself. He was named the CART Championship’s Rookie of the Year in 1995. Ferran passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack whilst driving for a private event in Florida with his son. And the entire motorsport world mourned his loss.

1996 world champion Damon Hill was one amongst many to pay tribute to Ferran. Hill tweeted, “One of the nicest guys I ever met. He made me laugh. He got it.” Ferran also had a two-year stint at BAR-Honda, where he met and coached the likes of Jenson Button as sporting director. And Button paid his tributes via Instagram, calling him “one of the best behind the wheel.”

His own colleague, McLaren CEO Zak Brown also took to his official X account to post a heartfelt and emotional homage to his friend. Brown even proclaimed, “The next win is for you! Godspeed“.

McLaren’s official X account also paid its tributes to the man who was an integral part of the team’s turnaround since 2019. The team acknowledged his contributions as sporting director, whilst praising his presence on the pit wall and back at the factory.

Gil de Ferran was a fantastic racing driver as well

The French-born Brazilian driver was actually quite a reputable rival on the track. Whilst even the likes of Fernando Alonso have tried and failed to conquer the Indy500, Ferran won the coveted race all the way back in 2003.

He also won the CART World Series Championship twice in 2000 and 2001. The championship would then merge with IndyCar.

What’s more, his racing exploits span far beyond the realms of open-wheel racing. He also was an acute team owner. In 2009, running in the LMP1 class in the American Le Mans Series, Ferran took the chequered flag in an incredible second place.

In his later life, Ferran resided in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He resided there with his wife, Angela, and their children, Luke and Anna. The latter is a DJ and a singer.