“It caught me out a few times with the unpredictability”- Nicholas Latifi expresses his disappointment over the 2022 Williams car

Nicholas Latifi feels that the 2022 Williams car’s inconsistency is making it more difficult for him to put in strong performances.

Latifi’s 2022 season so far has been woeful to say the least. He’s bottom in the Drivers’ standings, and did not seem to be close to the points as of yet.

On top his poor qualifying and race performances, the Canadian has crashed multiple times, that have disrupted others’ sessions. After showing glimpses of promise in 2021, it’s safe to say that the Williams driver is yet to get up to speed this time about.

This season also saw changes in regulations being brought about in F1. They have struggled at the bottom end for several years now, and with these changes and heavy investment from Dorilton Capital, many expected the British team to make major strides this year.

In spite of those expectations, they have struggle for pace so far. Alfa Romeo and Haas look to have the upper hand, and they’ve earned just one point from three races.

There are 20 more rounds to go in 2022, but Latifi feels that the car’s unpredictably does not make him optimistic about the months to come.

Balance of the Williams is all over the place, says Nicholas Latifi

Latifi went on to say that he and Alex Albon are still struggling to understand the car. With three races under the belt, some teams have found their rhythm while others are beginning to.

Dorilton Capital has put a lot of money into the team, and Jost Capito is known to be someone who expects a lot from his people. Being ninth in the standings is not something that they would have aimed for going into the fourth round.

“As a team and on the personal side, we’re still trying to understand the car,” Latifi said. “It’s kind of, let’s say, performance envelope and the limitations. And it’s obvious we’re not where we want to be as a team.”

“We are not only struggling with overall downforce but also the balance of the car,” the 26-year old added.

“It’s quite tricky at the moment It caught me out a few times with the unpredictability we’re having, so it’s still learning a lot every session we do.”

