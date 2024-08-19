Adrian Newey Tipped to Make Ferrari Move as Aston Martin’s $100 Million Deemed Superfluous for Aero-God

Red Bull announced earlier this year that Adrian Newey would leave the team in 2025. Since then, Ferrari or Aston Martin have been reported as his most likely destinations, with the scales tipping in favor of both, at different points in time. After weeks of heavy links to Aston Martin, it is now being reported that Newey will join Ferrari after all.

Jo Ramirez, who worked with Newey at McLaren, feels that the British aerodynamicist is not interested in money. Ferrari’s history, and the prestige of being a part of the Italian team, would sway the 65-year-old away from the reported $100 million offer that Lawrence Stroll — the Aston Martin team owner made to him.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Ramirez said, “Ferrari is the biggest team in F1, and why not, if you have the opportunity. It’s not a money thing. Because he already has a hell of a lot more money than he can spend in his life.”

Ramirez also shut down rumors of Newey contemplating retirement.

“I see him at Ferrari because any job you do in F1 successfully you have to do at Ferrari as well.”

Newey, one of F1’s most decorated engineers of all time, would be a valuable asset to Ferrari, especially with the sport heading into a new era with the 2026 regulations. However, as Ramirez pointed out, certain factors could prevent this from happening.

Newey is happy in the United Kingdom

One of the main reasons why Newey is still linked to Aston Martin is that the team operates out of Silverstone in the United Kingdom — his home country. Ramirez stated that he is happy living there, and could choose not to move to a different country, so close to retirement.

However, he also had a solution Newey could resort to, if he did choose to move.

“You can work [online] and two or three days a week he will have his private plane to take him back and forth. He could do that.”

Ramirez concluded by talking about Newey’s determination to succeed. He compared him to Ayrton Senna and insisted that he would find a way to do something he wanted.