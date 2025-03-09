“Give Me One Before Each Race”: Charles Leclerc Calls Fan-Made Bracelets Lucky for Him

Ferrari’s golden boy, Charles Leclerc, has become one of the most beloved drivers in F1 over the past few years. From his good looks and charming personality to his blistering on-track pace and talent, there are plenty of reasons to love the Monegasque driver — and fans have shown it in abundance.

Plenty of Ferrari fans gather to meet Leclerc before races, wishing him luck — and in the case of Italy 2024, quite literally giving it to him.

Leclerc received a fan-made bracelet from a well-wisher ahead of the race in Monza and went on to script an emotional victory at the Temple of Speed, with thousands of Tifosi cheering him on. It wasn’t the first bracelet he had received from a fan either, as there have been many similar instances before.

The 27-year-old, however, does not take this for granted. In fact, he hasn’t let go of a single bracelet that any fan has given him to this date.

When asked about his special Monza good luck charm, Leclerc revealed that he has all of them stored safely. “I keep all the bracelets I’m given in a box with all the ones from the Tifosi. It’s a lucky charm,” he said to RTL, while also encouraging more to step up.

“So give me one before each race so we win them all,” the Ferrari driver added.

“in monza, you were given a bracelet the day before and you won”

Great news for Leclerc fans looking to make bracelets for him in the coming months. And with the 2025 season set to be highly competitive, he’ll need all the good luck charms he can get.

Challenging 2025 ahead for Leclerc

After an inconsistent season in which they narrowly missed out on the title to McLaren — finishing P2, 14 points behind — Ferrari were expected to be among the leading contenders for the crown.

However, pre-season testing suggests that McLaren still hold the advantage and remain the favorites.

Ferrari appear strong and are expected to be right behind McLaren, but the field could be tightly bunched, with Mercedes also showing promising form in Bahrain testing.

One area where Ferrari could stand out, however, is their driver pairing — considered by many to be one of the best on the grid.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is now part of the Maranello-based squad and is more motivated than ever to chase his eighth title. Leclerc, too, has championship ambitions of his own and, with a strong car, could mount a serious challenge.