“Don’t have to invent risky or spectacular overtakes”- Charles Leclerc says he’s relishing Ferrari’s big jump after two years of struggles

After two years of struggling outside the podium places, Charles Leclerc is enjoying the fact that he can consistently aim for race wins.

Ferrari are back, and they’re hungry for Title glory once again. They’ve spent the majority of the last decade in the shadows of Red Bull and Mercedes, but this year, they’re by far the strongest team on the grid.

2020 in particular was a painful year for the Tifosi. They finished a woeful P6 in the Constructors’ standings, in what was their first season since 1980. In 2021, they made big amends, finishing behind only Red Bull and Mercedes.

At the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, team principal Mattia Binotto took to the team radio to talk to Leclerc after the race. The Italian team boss said,” Next year we will have fun. You will see.”

It’s 2022 now and it’s safe to say that Binotto, Leclerc and Ferrari are having a lot of fun indeed. The Monegasque driver has won two out of three races this year, with his teammate Carlos Sainz also earning two podium finishes.

Everything has changed since joining Ferrari, Charles Leclerc insists

Leclerc won two races in his debut season with Ferrari in 2019. Since then however, he didn’t win any until the season opener this year. The difference is in the fact that they are well and truly in the hunt for their first Title since 2007.

In 2021, Leclerc earned just one podium finish. It came in the form of a P2 at Silverstone, in a race where he led the majority of laps. His Ferrari that year however, wasn’t nearly as quick as the Mercedes, so he conceded his place to Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages.

This year, he does not have to fight for his life to hold his position. He just has to keep his head down, and drive normally. The fast and reliable F1-75, takes care of the rest.

“Compared to the last two difficult seasons, everything has changed,” he said. “I know I can win and I don’t have to overdo it. I don’t have to invent risky or spectacular overtakes to gain a position or two. I just have to do my job!”

