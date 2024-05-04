“Just Go Out There, Do Your Best”: Track Icon Usain Bolt Joins Sports’ Legends, Sharing Support for the IOC Refugee Olympic Team Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Many well-known athletes face the challenge of competing in the forthcoming Olympics. The Olympics hold the utmost importance in an athlete career, who dreams of representing their nation on the biggest stage. This year, The IOC Refugee Team and its athletes are also determined to compete as any other national team. Recently, Track and field legend Usain Bolt showered praise and support for the team, according to the official Olympics’ X post.

The IOC refugee squad represents approximately 100 million individuals who have undergone forced relocation worldwide. However, these individuals have gifted personalities and are great competitors in the realm of sports. The squad is not new to the Olympics; they have previously competed and received awards in other categories.

The Jamaican track icon is well-known for his numerous accolades winning eight Olympic gold medals over his distinguished career. Despite quitting the sport for a long time, Bolt has extensive experience in it. He offers guidance to refugee athletes, as he states:

“It’s always just enjoy the moment, because it’s the biggest stage for every athlete in all different discipline of sports.”

The Olympics have been around for a long time and have become a well-known event. It has its own set of challenges, which Bolt proposes the team face and cherish. The overall experience of the Olympics is unlike any other event. He continues his strong message by saying:

“So just go out there, do your best, remember your training, and just enjoy the moment.”

Bolt, however, was not the only one who expressed his support for this group of individuals. Prominent figures such as Novak Djokovic, Edwin Moses, and Nawal El Moutawakel, who have numerous Olympic medals to their credit, all expressed their support and motivation for the IOC Refugee Team. With only a few months until the Paris Olympics, this thoughtful act will foster a lot of optimism among the athletes.

Bolt is recognized for his generosity, and he tries to motivate as many athletes as he can. He remembers the taste of the gold medals and world records he has won throughout his career. The icon previously recounted these moments in his life that have always had a significant impact on his career.

Usain Bolt’s Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter category

A young Usain Bolt captivated the track world at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The athlete had shown a lot of promise before the event, and he was returning for vengeance in his quest for gold. Notable track competitors joined the sprint star on the 100-meter finals grid, despite his readiness.

However, the Jamaican proved unstoppable, displaying his incredible speed like a cheetah on a hunt. Bolt won the Olympic gold medal and shattered the 100-meter world record. The athlete ran an astounding 9.69 seconds, which he described as a major deal.

In an interview with World Athletics, the Jamaican track icon discusses how this was his first senior medal. He had won numerous gold medals previously, but earning first place in the Olympics was a moment he will never forget. The rest is history, as he established himself as a sporting legend.