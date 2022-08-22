F3 Macau Grand Prix that made Ferrari to create $12 Million per year earning superstar Charles Leclerc

The 2015 Macau Grand Prix held for the Formula Three cars was a joy to watch, especially for Charles Leclerc, who impressed Ferrari bosses

Back in the karting and F3 era, Charles Leclerc was one of the talents to watch out for. This was mainly due to his quick speed with a sharp vehicle intelligence.

The Monegasque driver narrowly missed out on the Formula Renault world championship. to former rival Nyck de Vries. However, the $12 million worth of drivers won the Junior World Championship ahead of Matevos Isaakyan.

The 2015 Macau Grand Prix battle for the top position

The 2015 Macau Grand Prix was one to look out for. Leclerc was driving for the Dutch Formula 3 team of Van Amersfoort Racing. He led the championship with over 40 points after the first round.

However, things did not go as planned. Prema Racing was far ahead of Van Amersfoort in terms of development. Leclerc could only finish fourth in the world championship.

The highlight of the year was the Macau Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver qualified third on the grid. In the qualifying race, he finished second.

The highlight was especially in the main race, where Leclerc had an amazing battle with the race winner Felix Rosenqvist. He was the star man of the race, with many experts linking him with Ferrari.

Also Read: Lando Norris laments removal of $22 million a year circuit from F1 calendar

Charles Leclerc on impressing the Scuderia Ferrari team

Scuderia Ferrari officially signed Charles Leclerc in their Junior driver program right after the F3 season. He then signed with the ART racing team to compete in the GP3 season.

Signing with the Prancing horse was no easy job for Leclerc. There were plenty of times he had to travel to Maranello with his father for simulation tests.

Describing this experience, Leclerc explained that he felt nervous and shy because of his age and did not know if he was good enough for the program.

In conclusion, the current Ferrar driver stated: “All the tests lasted two days, and in the end, the good news was brought, I was accepted to defend the red.”

Also Read: 21 F1 Grand Prix winner Kimi Raikkonen unsure of NASCAR Cup Series return after the rousing debut