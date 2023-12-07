“Go to the Same Bathroom”: Max Verstappen Remains Humble While Accepting Same Crown as Lionel Messi, Roger Federer

Max Verstappen recently had the most uncanny, straightforward, and humble answer in an interview when the three-time world champion was asked if he is the GOAT of Formula 1. The Red Bull driver answered that everyone goes to the same “bathroom,” even if they are the Greatest!

For instance, Verstappen was compared to Lionel Messi in Soccer, Tiger Woods in Golf, and Roger Federer in Tennis, who are great in their respective sport. When asked about this, the Dutchman replied, “Yeah, but you have to approach it quite easily.”

https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1732360208024748117

With this, he added, “Everyone does their number 1 and number 2 [referring to defecation and urination] in the same way or go to the same bathroom. One can [play] football [soccer] better, one can race a bit better, and the other can run better. But in the end, everyone’s good in their own sport, but in the end, we’re all humans.”

Admittedly, Verstappen’s massive rise in F1 in recent years is the reason why most of the Dutch fans and motorsport fans in general hail the 26-year-old as one of the greatest drivers to have graced the sport.

Is Verstappen worthy enough to be called the GOAT of F1?

While F1 fans are divided between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher [who has seven F1 world titles each] on who the Greatest of all time in F1 is, Verstappen’s entry into this scenario is the latest. Even though the Dutchman is still miles away from touching the duo, there is hope that the 26-year-old might replicate the duo in the future.

After getting into F1 in 2015, Max Verstappen spent most of his time battling for podiums. However, the 2021 F1 season saw a drastic change as Red Bull came out on top and locked horns with the ever-dominant Mercedes.

https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1728815488287842647

In the end, the Dutch driver claimed his first-ever F1 world championship in 2021 and followed suit in 2022 and 2023. Currently, the Red Bull star is a three-time world champion, and as things stand, he might wrap up two more titles in the next couple of years.

On the GP wins count, Max Verstappen took a staggering 44 wins in the last three years, with 19 of them coming only in 2023. He is also the holder of most consecutive wins in F1 with ten wins. His current tally is 54 wins, and he stands in third place in the list of drivers with the most GP wins, only after Hamilton and Schumacher.

All in all, Max Verstappen is sure to rake in multiple wins and world titles as Red Bull has a massive advantage against the grid. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares when the new regulations will come out in the 2026 F1 season.