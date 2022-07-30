“Goatifi qualifies 20th despite the fastest first sector”- Williams driver Nicholas Latifi talks about his embarrassing Hungarian Grand Prix qualification

Nicholas Latifi had a rollercoaster ride at the Hungarian Grand Prix as he went from pole position in practice to last in qualifying.

Nicholas Latifi explains his ‘hero to zero’ moment at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He secured first place during the third practice only to end up last in qualifying.

The Williams driver shocked the F1 world with a heroic drive during the practice session. It was raining heavily during the FP3 session at the Hungaroring.

Hence, all the drivers switched to the wet and the Canadian driver was one of them. Latifi then went on to be the fastest in the first and second sectors.

Nicholas Latifi shocks the F1 World

Nicholas Latifi was ahead of Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes drivers with a less competitive car. According to him, this was a morale boost going ahead in the qualifying.

During the qualifying, the Williams driver shocked the paddock once again. As the cameras rolled, Latifi had the fastest first sector out of all the drivers.

However, he lost time in the final corner of an amazing lap and remained 20th to everyone’s surprise. He is probably the only driver to have ever finished last despite a purple sector lap.

The Canadian driver’s mistake on the final corner of the circuit

The Canadian driver admitted that the final corner of the track is where it all went wrong. He added: “It is a tailwind into that corner. So, I don’t know if I had a big gust of tailwind difference from the first lap.”

According to Latifi, he had a good out-lap and was edging closer to a personal best with the help of the car’s rear wing. Williams had an upgrade which surely helped Latifi.

In conclusion, he explained: “It’s frustrating to go from a literal hero to zero. I was still pretty surprised to hear I had a purple sector one. But ultimately at this track, all the lap time is done in sectors two and three, that’s where it’s important.”

