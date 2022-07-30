F1

“Goatifi qualifies 20th despite the fastest first sector”- Williams driver Nicholas Latifi talks about his embarrassing Hungarian Grand Prix qualification

"Goatifi qualifies 20th despite the fastest first sector"- Williams driver Nicholas Latifi talks about his embarrassing Hungarian Grand Prix qualification
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
$2 billion worth Atlanta Hawks were sued for discrimination against Kanye West, Drake, and Future
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Goatifi qualifies 20th despite the fastest first sector"- Williams driver Nicholas Latifi talks about his embarrassing Hungarian Grand Prix qualification
“Goatifi qualifies 20th despite the fastest first sector”- Williams driver Nicholas Latifi talks about his embarrassing Hungarian Grand Prix qualification

Nicholas Latifi had a rollercoaster ride at the Hungarian Grand Prix as he went from…