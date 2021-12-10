“Good luck. May the best man and the best team win” – Toto Wolff and Christian Horner call it a truce; shake hands ahead of the season-defining Abu Dhabi GP

“Good luck. May the best man and the best team win” – Toto Wolff and Christian Horner had a surprisingly ‘warm’ interview session for the season-finale at Abu Dhabi.

The duo have traded verbal blows during the course of the season, but right in time for the season, and potentially decade-defining final race at Abu Dhabi, Mercedes and Red Bull bosses Toto Wolff and Christian Horner seemed to have called it a truce.

Good luck. May the best man and the best team win.

These were the lines uttered by Wolff when asked what he wants to say to his Red Bull counterpart. This is a far cry from the name-calling they have endorsed all season.

Horner proud of Red Bull and Mercedes’ commitment

Christian Horner followed it up by speaking highly of two teams that are separated by just 15 miles. He acknowledged the bitterness is all down to the commitment and passion both teams have for winning.

“It’s been an intense competition, it’s been intense between the two of us, it’ll be intense next year and the year after.

“But, you know, we’ve got two great teams. We’re separated by about 15 miles back in the UK and I think the commitment that has gone in has been phenomenal.

“I can’t speak for Toto’s team but I know our team has just been outstanding this year through the whole pandemic, through all the challenges, the tripleheaders, everything we’ve had thrown at us. I think it’s been outstanding.

“And he’d slow down a bit it’d certainly help.”

