Guenther Steiner Admits Firing Mick Schumacher Was “Harder” Because of Michael Schumacher

Mick Schumacher joined Haas in 2021 with a reputation as one of the best young talents in motorsports, thanks to his F3 and F2 Championship wins. However, his time at the top was not as smooth. Just two seasons later, he lost his seat, as Guenther Steiner opted for more experienced drivers. Recently, Steiner revealed just how difficult it was to part ways with Mick.

On the Pitstop podcast, Steiner—former Team Principal of Haas—stated that axing Mick was tough because of his father Michael’s name and legacy. It certainly made the decision ‘harder’.

Michael is a seven-time World Champion and one of the greatest drivers of all time. As such, the ‘Schumacher’ name carried a lot of weight around it.

Regardless, Steiner and Haas went ahead with the decision. “It did not play [a part] because I was not employing his dad…it was Mick, you know. And Mick did not have the experience like some other people had.”

Mick‘s time at Haas—especially in his second season—was tumultuous. Not only was he outperformed by teammate Kevin Magnussen, but he also suffered several crashes, which added to Haas’ damage repair bills. This is why Steiner pursued Nico Hulkenberg in 2023, as the F1 veteran would provide stability.

Steiner’s decision to sack Mick was also met with a lot of criticism in the paddock. Many called it premature, and some went as far as saying it was harsh. The Italian-American, however, felt he made the right call.

“We didn’t get where we wanted to and I had to make some changes. You cannot beat up a dead horse,” he had said back in 2023.

F1 opportunities elude Mick

Mick became Mercedes’ reserve driver in 2023 and has been on the sidelines in F1 ever since. He represented Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and secured a seat with the French team in 2024. However, F1 is where his true aspirations lie.

Earlier this year, he was linked to the Williams seat when Logan Sargeant was underperforming, but James Vowles, the boss of the Grove-based team, opted for Franco Colapinto, their academy driver, instead. Reportedly, Vowles was also unimpressed with Mick’s simulator data.

Williams boss James Vowles says the team chose Franco Colapinto over Mick Schumacher because the latter “isn’t special” FULL STORY ✍️: https://t.co/RPqyW7NKcm pic.twitter.com/r3tBarmpZJ — Autosport (@autosport) August 30, 2024

“I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn’t special, he would just be good,” explained the Briton when asked why Schumacher was overlooked in favor of Colapinto.

Vowles’ comments, though harsh, reflect the prevailing sentiment in the paddock that Mick is talented but not strong enough to warrant priority for a race seat. Even at Sauber/Audi, while Mick remains a candidate, he is not among the top choices for the Hinwil-based team’s boss, Mattia Binotto.