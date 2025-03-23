mobile app bar

How Lewis Hamilton Became the Reason Why Nike Never Sponsored Mercedes

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton’s star power and exploits on tracks have attracted many brands to Formula 1—with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and IWC. That said, the #44 driver became the reason why one of sport’s biggest brands snubbed Mercedes, last year.

Mercedes had been linked with the German brand, Puma for a long time. However, in 2023, the Brackley-based team were looking for a new apparel partner. In fact, the team were deep in conversation with Nike for a deal.

Needless to say, the seven-time world champion was the attraction for Nike to even think about a potential collaboration. And the Silver Arrows had offered the Briton a 1+1 year deal to the seven-time world champion. But eventually it cascaded into a turn of events that led to Nike calling off their negotiations.

Nike wanted to hitch their wagon to Hamilton alone, during their conversations, with the #44 driver even visiting their US-based Oregon premises in 2024. But Mercedes wanted the brand to represent both their drivers.

That is when Hamilton signaled his apprehensions about the collaboration. When Hamilton announced that he was going to sign for Ferrari, early last year, the American sportswear conglomerate decided to pull the plug on that deal.

The Silver Arrows then went on to lose both Hamilton and Nike, but that did not mean that the eight-time constructors’ champions gave up without any fight. They went on to sign Adidas—an arch-rival to both, Nike and Puma.

While the details about Adidas and Mercedes’ alliance are not known, the deal is estimated to be worth around a whopping $30 million. Now, Hamilton did praise the Silver Arrows’ success in landing Adidas, even though he had differences with them during the Nike negotiations.

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported how Hamilton had congratulated his old boss Toto Wolff for their new apparel partner.

For Adidas, this deal was a bit of redemption. The company had lost the rights to sponsor the German National soccer team back in 2024. Naturally, they wanted to sign on a German national brand and Mercedes became the best destination for their image rights and money.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these