How Lewis Hamilton Became the Reason Why Nike Never Sponsored Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton’s star power and exploits on tracks have attracted many brands to Formula 1—with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and IWC. That said, the #44 driver became the reason why one of sport’s biggest brands snubbed Mercedes, last year.

Mercedes had been linked with the German brand, Puma for a long time. However, in 2023, the Brackley-based team were looking for a new apparel partner. In fact, the team were deep in conversation with Nike for a deal.

Needless to say, the seven-time world champion was the attraction for Nike to even think about a potential collaboration. And the Silver Arrows had offered the Briton a 1+1 year deal to the seven-time world champion. But eventually it cascaded into a turn of events that led to Nike calling off their negotiations.

A few years back, Nike was actively trying to sign F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton, who even visited the brand’s Oregon HQ in October 2023. Here’s why the deal never happened. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QYwmmeqkkL pic.twitter.com/aoI0RbkJEw — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 22, 2025

Nike wanted to hitch their wagon to Hamilton alone, during their conversations, with the #44 driver even visiting their US-based Oregon premises in 2024. But Mercedes wanted the brand to represent both their drivers.

That is when Hamilton signaled his apprehensions about the collaboration. When Hamilton announced that he was going to sign for Ferrari, early last year, the American sportswear conglomerate decided to pull the plug on that deal.

The Silver Arrows then went on to lose both Hamilton and Nike, but that did not mean that the eight-time constructors’ champions gave up without any fight. They went on to sign Adidas—an arch-rival to both, Nike and Puma.

While the details about Adidas and Mercedes’ alliance are not known, the deal is estimated to be worth around a whopping $30 million. Now, Hamilton did praise the Silver Arrows’ success in landing Adidas, even though he had differences with them during the Nike negotiations.

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported how Hamilton had congratulated his old boss Toto Wolff for their new apparel partner.

For Adidas, this deal was a bit of redemption. The company had lost the rights to sponsor the German National soccer team back in 2024. Naturally, they wanted to sign on a German national brand and Mercedes became the best destination for their image rights and money.