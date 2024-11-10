Kimi Raikkonen Was Forced to Stay in Karting Until Ex-manager Stepped in to Help With Money

If anyone ever had to chalk up a list of the most influential F1 drivers of all time, Kimi Raikkonen would certainly be towards the top. The Iceman, as he is often referred to, has etched his legacy on the sport with his countless moments of raw brilliance, in addition to his World Championship. However, this remarkable career might never have happened without a bit of luck and support from friends.

Raikkonen was making strides in regional karting around Finland but found himself stuck in that loop even into his early 20s. He lacked the funds to move to the countries that typically serve as launchpads for aspiring F1 drivers. That’s when the Robertson family stepped in.

Reflecting on Kimi Räikkönen’s decision to quit #F1 at season’s end, let’s hear it for the father-&-son driver-management team that did so much to set him on the road to superstardom 20-plus years ago: Dave & Steve Robertson. Sadly, Dave is no longer with us. I liked him a lot. pic.twitter.com/m7ZUUJi9IX — Matt Bishop ️‍ (@TheBishF1) September 2, 2021

The father-son duo of Dave and Steve Robertson decided to manage a young Raikkonen after his one-off showing at a race event in Donnington Park. They funded an entire season of racing in Formula Renault, and the 2000 championship became Raikkonen’s first-ever experience in single-seater cars.

Raikkonen went on to dominate that season and wrapped the championship up with two rounds remaining. Seeing the potential on display, the Robertsons quickly made it their goal to get the future star into Formula 1. The only problem was that he had little to no experience.

Raikkonen’s rise in F1

Dave decided to make a Hail Mary attempt in order to kickstart Raikkonen’s F1 dream. He phoned up Peter Sauber (owner of the Sauber team) and told him about an up-and-coming racing prodigy who might be off the market soon if he did not pick him up.

Surprisingly, Sauber agreed to give him a three-day private test at the Mugello Circuit. Teams like McLaren and Ferrari were also in attendance at the test and Raikkonen’s skills behind the wheel even prompted Michael Schumacher to approach the Swiss team and enquire about this ‘nobody’.

It wouldn’t be long before Raikkonen made his F1 debut in 2001. He went on to race for McLaren for five seasons from 2002 to 2006 before making a dream move to Ferrari — where he would win his first and only F1 world championship in 2007.

Raikkonen remained in F1 until the 2021 season, and in his later years, he saw a rise in fans rooting for him—not just for his driving skills but also for his candid, blunt personality both off the track and on the team radio. None of this might have been possible had the Robertsons not taken notice of him.