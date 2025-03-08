mobile app bar

Haas Capitalizes on Oliver Bearman’s Breakup by Making Him Work on Valentine’s Day

The Sprint race day and qualifying for the Lenovo Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 will take place. In the photo, driver, Oliver Bearman, 50, HAAS | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

After racing twice for Haas last season, Oliver Bearman seems to have settled in quickly at the American outfit ahead of his first full-time season in the sport. The British prodigy along with his experienced teammate Esteban Ocon are busy in several promotional shoots and campaigns for the team during the pre-season period.

Amid this, Bearman had to take time out to sign some newly launched Lego merchandise boxes — something the Danish toy manufacturer has launched in 2025 in collaboration with all F1 teams. Haas were looking to get their new driver’s signature on a select batch of boxes, which will be distributed to some lucky fans.

The Kannapolis-based outfit ensured that they get an ‘unfiltered’ sneak peek of Bearman signing these boxes in their feature video encompassing both of their drivers’ off-track activities.

During this snippet of Bearman, an interesting thing came out was that he was working on this promotional work on Valentine’s Day. Now, the 19-year-old was in a relationship until last year but suffered a breakup later on.

While signing the Lego boxes, Bearman subtly alluded to that fact. “Today’s Friday. Valentine’s Day. And how am I spending my Valentine’s day, signing Lego boxes,” he said.

When Bearman first garnered some spotlight during the Saudi Arabian GP — exactly 12 months ago — TikTok model Estelle Ogilvy was dating him. When he got the surprise chance to replace Carlos Sainz in Jeddah and race for Ferrari, Ogilvy expressed her excitement candidly, rooting for her partner.

However, things changed later as the year went by.

Bearman’s breakup

There were rumors that Bearman cheated on his girlfriend during a party he attended with his fellow junior formula racer, Arthur Leclerc. Now, these rumors never got any confirmation, but Ogilvy’s subsequent posts about betrayal and heartbreak fueled that notion.

Eventually, she unfollowed Bearman, and the posts about moving on from betrayal all but confirmed that she had broken up with the young British driver. For a brief period of time, her social media activity also hinted that she may have rekindled her past romantic relationship with another F2 star, Franco Colapinto. But that wasn’t the case.

After months of radio silence, Ogilvy posted some updates about her personal life when she uploaded some pictures with a friend, claiming that she was her ‘new girlfriend’. It was around the New Year celebration time, so the theme of the post was certainly platonic. “Coming into 2025, I have never been happier,” she wrote in the post.

