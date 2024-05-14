Lando Norris’ Fan Makes an Uneasy Deal With McLaren Star That Includes Winning the Championship

Expectations from Lando Norris have increased tenfold following his maiden F1 Grand Prix win in Miami two weeks ago. With McLaren ramping up their performance on the track too, the Briton could soon become a World Champion, and one of his biggest fans made a bizarre promise to him regarding the same.

During a BBC1 Radio Show with host Greg James, Norris came face to face with Dave. He is a huge Norris fan and revealed that he has plans of getting the Briton’s face tattooed on his body when he finally becomes a Champion.

Norris was disturbed. He openly said that he wasn’t open to the idea and told him, “Do not get my face tattooed on you!”

The conversation about Norris’ face getting inked on Dave’s body actually started because of the latter’s girlfriend Emma. She was of the opinion that F1 tattoos were an “ick”, and she revealed that her partner has a Norris logo inked on his leg.

Whether Dave keeps Norris’ request in mind or not, remains to be seen. But Dave had another offer for the 24-year-old. While congratulating him on his Miami GP victory, he told Norris that if he ever wanted to drive a “tank“, he should give him a call. Evidently, Norris was startled.

The optimism within the British F1 fandom certainly increased after Norris’ Miami win. So much so that fans are offering tank rides to the Bristol-born driver.

But Norris won’t care about that. Now that he is an F1 race winner, his focus lies on adding more victories to his column. And with McLaren’s recent upgrades, this could turn into a reality in the near future.

McLaren and Lando Norris knock on Red Bull’s doors

Norris’ victory at the Miami International Autodrome was in no way a fluke. The McLaren driver was purely faster than Max Verstappen (who had been dominating since 2022) and finished 7.6 seconds ahead of the Dutchman.

The iconic British team brought improvements to Norris’ car for the race in Florida and it worked wonders. Arguably, they fielded the fastest car on the track during Sunday’s Grand Prix.

These improvements, aided by a strategic masterclass on McLaren’s part, helped Norris coast home to victory in the Sunshine State. Naturally, for the remainder of the season, the Woking-based outfit is expected to give Red Bull a solid fight.

According to Norris himself, challenging Verstappen for the F1 Drivers’ Crown is a reality that is not too far away.