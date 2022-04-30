“He spends hours in the bathroom with his hair!”- Carlos Sainz’s hilarious response to a fan who asked how Charles Leclerc is ‘so beautiful’

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been teammates since 2021 and the two have often bantered with each other during interviews.

Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2021. Since then, he’s settled into the team very nicely and gets along well with Leclerc. Their partnership guided Ferrari to a P3 finish last season after 2020’s dismal sixth place ending.

The two are seen in several promotional videos where they joke with each other regarding many things. Both Sainz and Leclerc insisted that they have a very good relationship, something that also works in the favor of Ferrari.

In an open session for the fans earlier this season, someone asked Leclerc, “How are you so beautiful? What’s your secret?” The question was followed with Sainz wolf whistling at Leclerc.

“Thanks to my parents I guess, you can ask my mum what is the secret,” Leclerc replied. “I don’t know, I don’t do anything special.” It was then that Sainz offered some insight on the comment. “He does!,” Sainz said. “He spends hours in the bathroom with hair and all!”

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc hoping to bounce back after a poor show in Imola

Leclerc had a very poor outing in Imola last week. The 24-year old started the race P2 but a slow start saw him tumble down to third. From there on, his race only went downhill.

An aggressive Leclerc pushed very hard to retake second place from Sergio Perez. That saw him make a mistake, and spin out of the track. His race was ruined, and he ended up finishing sixth in front of the home Ferrari fans.

Unlucky day. I braked well into turn 1, leaving enough space, but unfortunately Daniel lost a bit the car and hit me from behind. Pity, we were up for a good race. I’m confident we can turn it around. On to Miami. https://t.co/nppL30Dlyw –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/WBuUxcrVNK — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 24, 2022

However, as reported, Leclerc’s bad start was down to plain bad luck. The track in Imola had just been resurfaced, which meant that there was a bitumen asphalt strip near the second place grid spot. On top of that, it was raining, so the Ferrari driver had absolutely no grip at the start of the race.

Sainz’s outing was even worse, as for the second week in a row, the Spaniard’s race ended on the very first lap. As F1 travels to Miami next week for the very first time, both Ferrari drivers will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

