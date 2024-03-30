‘Disappointed’ Lewis Hamilton Is Feeling ‘Distant’ From Mercedes, Reckons F1 Expert

After winning six championship titles with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton is visibly disappointed with the team as they continue failing to make any kind of significant progress. While discussing how sad Hamilton has been on camera recently, F1 expert Bernie Collins said that the Briton is probably feeling distant from Mercedes. Speaking on the Fast and the Curious podcast, Collins said:

“I think he is disappointed that the car is still not where it needs to be even though they have made big changes. I feel like potentially because he pushed quite hard in previous years to get changes and they were slow to come, he feels a bit maybe distant from the team, if that’s the right word.”

Mercedes began to see its downfall when F1 introduced new technical regulations in 2022. After a head-to-head battle with Red Bull in 2021, Mercedes failed to capitalize on the new regulations of ground-effect cars. Instead, they witnessed porpoising concerns as their simulation data tricked them.

After struggling in 2022, Hamilton revealed to the media in 2023 that he told the team what they needed to do to improve their performance. But to his disappointment, they didn’t listen to him.

The frustrated seven-time champion even asked for accountability from the Brackley-based outfit. However, Mercedes made only a few changes to the car despite that. More or less, they stuck to the same concept for their 2023 car, leaving the team with several limitations.

After being stuck in the loop for two years in a row with no sign of him getting closer to his record eighth title, Hamilton made a shocking jump to Ferrari for the 2025 season. And while the 2024 season continues, Hamilton reflects nothing but disappointment in front of the media. After his DNF in the Australian GP, he said, “I’m a bit used to it.”

Lewis Hamilton explains why he is making shock Ferrari move

After making the surprising announcement that he will leave for Ferrari in 2025, Lewis Hamilton also took to Instagram to explain why he decided to make the switch to Maranello. ‘Filled with a whole range of emotions,’ the 39-year-old told his fans that he had the same feeling when he first moved to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.

“I know some people didn’t understand it at the time, but I was right to make the move then, and it’s the feeling I have again now,” he said in his Instagram post. Furthermore, the Briton said he is not focusing on the 2025 season just yet as he wants to help Mercedes win again.

He revealed that he is 100% committed to his job and wants to end his partnership with the Silver Arrows on a high. Nevertheless, seeing Ferrari’s gains this season, it will not be too far-fetched to assume that Hamilton must feel good about his decision.

Ferrari has shown remarkable improvement in the 2024 season. The team has closed the gap to Red Bull and recently registered an outstanding 1-2 finish at the Australian GP.