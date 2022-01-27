“They are going to be there for the next 10 years”- Christian Horner reveals drivers he thinks are going to dominate Formula 1

Christian Horner thinks that Formula 1 is in great shape as there are many young talents on the grid that can dominate the sport.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that currently, F1 is in great shape owing to the several young talents on the grid. Red Bull itself has the 24-year-old Max Verstappen who won the 2021 drivers’ championship fighting against the seven-time world champion.

The Milton Keynes’ team will have Verstappen for at least two more seasons. However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had revealed that talks are underway to extend his contract further.

When asked to select the drivers he thinks are the new generation of talents in Formula 1, Max Verstappen was obviously Horner’s first choice.

He said, “Well, I think Formula 1 is in great shape at the moment because there are so many exciting young drivers.”

“Max, of course, is only 24, but he’s got a whole generation around him, like Charles Leclerc, George Russell in the Mercedes this year, you have Lando Norris that looks exciting, [there’s] Carlos Sainz.”

“There are many drivers, that are of a similar age, that are going to be there for the next 10 years or so. I think that’s great for the sport, it’s great for the competition and it’s going to be exciting to see how it pans out.”

Christian Horner says that his driver will never back down

The Red Bull team boss believes that the newly crowned Dutchman is still on an upward curve. Horner explained that Verstappen will never sit back and always attempts to improve his performance on the track.

When asked what is it that makes the young driver so formidable, Horner said, “I think it’s his hunger, it’s his determination, it’s his natural ability.”

“But the fact that he never gives up… He’s a fighter, he will never let go of any opportunity, and that’s what marks him out as an exciting driver – a great driver.’

“You know if you’ve got Max behind you, he’s going to have a go. I think that’s why he’s got such a big following in F1, [one] that we see continuing to grow.”

