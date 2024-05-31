“Let’s Not Speak About This”: Charles Leclerc Was Cautious About Carlos Sainz Jinxing Monaco GP Win

Charles Leclerc became only the second Monegasque to win the Monaco GP after Louis Chiron took victory at the non-championship race held in 1931. Naturally, it was a historic triumph for Leclerc, Ferrari, and all of Monaco. That said, his victory could have been jeopardized when Carlos Sainz almost jinxed it.

In a video uploaded by Ferrari to their official YouTube page, the duo of Leclerc and Sainz can be seen engrossed in a conversation just before the lights went out on Sunday. The Spaniard was discussing the party plans if Leclerc won the race, but the Monegasque quickly shut him down.

Sainz was quoted as saying, “Especially if he wins, he closes down the whole city.” At this point, Leclerc nervously interjected in a bid to stop being jinxed. He said, “Let’s see. Let’s not speak about this just yet.”

The pair of Leclerc and Sainz were actually in conversation with a very special guest of Ferrari. South Korean DJ and singer Peggy Gou was invited into the paddock for the Monaco GP, courtesy of the iconic Italian team.

In the end, Sainz did not jinx Leclerc’s race. The #16 driver led from start to finish in what turned out to be a pretty special yet emotional win for the Ferrari driver. He stood on the top step of the podium for the very first time in Monaco across any Formula category. But the last few laps were the most demanding of his entire career so far.

Charles Leclerc battled the emotions to emerge victorious at the 2024 Monaco GP

As Charles Leclerc revealed later, the last few laps saw him tear up with emotions. This made it very difficult for him to see, on a track where the slightest of mistakes can put you in the barrier. He fought himself and ensured he took the chequered flag in P1.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for the Monegasque as he commandeered his SF-24 to victory. But this wasn’t just any other F1 win. It was his father’s dream to see him win in a Ferrari on the streets of Monte Carlo, where he grew up.

Charles Leclerc’s dive is now a historical landmark in Monaco pic.twitter.com/URVZ0f3518 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 31, 2024

Seven years on from his father’s passing, Charles Leclerc made it through. But with emotions welling up inside the cockpit, he had to calm himself down. He revealed later that he had actually said to himself, “F*** Charles, you cannot do that now. You still have two laps to finish“.”

It was a momentous victory for every Monaco resident. Even the royalty, Albert II, Prince of Monaco, got emotional on the podium. Moreover, his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Sine, was also in attendance at the Grand Prix, celebrating the #16 driver’s maiden Monaco GP win.