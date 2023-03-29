“Haven’t Worked With Lewis Hamilton”: Former Red Bull Driver Brutally Disrespects Sebastian Vettel To Diss Jenson Button

It’s safe to say that Sebastian Vettel enjoyed his best years in F1 when he was at Red Bull. With the Milton-Keynes-based squad, Vettel won four back-to-back world championships and dominated the sport. Even though he moved on to Ferrari with the aim of winning more titles, it never materialized.

Vettel’s teammate during his Red Bull stint was Mark Webber, a driver with whom he had a very troubled relationship. Webber felt that Christian Horner and Red Bull always favored Vettel, and he even mentioned this publicly during the infamous Multi 21 incident.

Webber, during his Red Bull days, did not pass on opportunities to take digs at Vettel, even though he was his teammate. During an interview segment, then McLaren driver Jenson Button asked the Aussie how it felt like working with the best driver in F1. Considering the fact that Vettel was dominating the sport at the moment, it would only be evident that Button was talking about him.

Webber labels Lewis Hamilton as the ‘best driver in Formula 1’

When Button asked him how working with the best driver felt like, Webber slyly answered, “I haven’t worked with Lewis Hamilton!” Of course, a large portion of the fanbase always considered Hamilton to be the best driver in F1, but considering the fact that Webber and Vettel had a strained relationship, it is highly likely that this was a dig.

Hamilton, who was Button’s teammate when the Brit asked this question, stayed with McLaren till the end of the 2012 season, after which he moved to Mercedes. With the Silver Arrows, he had to endure a single season of Red Bull domination in 2013, before he went on to create history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Formula1Edits44 (@formula1_edits_44)

Hamilton won six world championships with the Brackley-based outfit and etched himself in the history books as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time.

Sebastian Vettel career after Red Bull

After leaving Red Bull, Vettel moved to Ferrari in the hopes of bringing championship glory back to Maranello. The German driver won 14 races during his time with the Scuderia, but Hamilton and Mercedes’ dominance prevented him from being of any real threat to the Silver Arrows.

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced his retirement from F1 at the end of 2022. pic.twitter.com/h2CUYVvhRc — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 28, 2022

Sebastian Vettel stayed in Ferrari until the 2020 season after which he moved to the newly formed Aston Martin team. Two seasons and one more podium finish later, Vettel called time on his career, retiring after the 2022 campaign.