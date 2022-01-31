“Having experienced unfair exclusions”- Lewis Hamilton breaks silence for the first time after 2021 title snub as F1 broadcasters commit to Mercedes superstar’s campaign

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out in public for the first time since the 2021 title loss as Sky Sports signs a deal with his campaign.

Sky Sports has come into a two-year partnership with Lewis Hamilton’s charitable foundation ‘Mission 44’. The charitable foundation aims to build an inclusive education system for young people from disadvantaged groups.

The seven-time world champion launched the campaign in July last year. Hamilton strives towards improving diversity in F1 and beyond. The foundation will empower and support young achievers in key sectors and professions.

this is the first time of Lewis making a public statement and it’s about mission 44 I’m so happy for him, I hope he’s proud of himself for the work he’s doing and his impact on this sport — sof (@purplealbumm) January 31, 2022

The statement from Sky Sports read, “The partnership with Mission 44 forms part of Sky’s £30m commitment. It will work towards tackling systemic racism. It will see the foundation receive over £1m during the two-year period.”

Hamilton’s foundation is built to support the development of young achievers into key sectors and professions.

Lewis Hamilton understands how stressful it is

Hamilton has always promoted social issues of such kinds in his races. Last year, during the races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, he wore a rainbow helmet to address the human rights issues in these regions.

He has also taken a knee on several occasions in the honour of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign. Speaking for the first time after the 2021 title snub, the 37-year-old said, “Understanding and addressing issues that lead to young people being excluded from school is really important to me.”

“Having experienced unfair exclusions during my time at school, I understand how upsetting and stressful it can be. When we launched Mission 44 last year, implementing initiatives such as these was a personal priority. I am grateful to have the support of Sky to help Mission 44 take action.

“Through this partnership, I hope we can deliver meaningful change by arming schools with the proper strategies to support and empower young Black students, instead of giving upon them.”

