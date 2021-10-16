“Having him as close to the front as we can” – Christian Horner ranks the pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Red Bull’s history

“Having him as close to the front as we can” – Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is delighted with the partnership of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Sergio Perez was signed by Red Bull this season to bring them closer to Mercedes after the struggles of Alex Albon.

The Mexican has been a solid teammate so far and has been duly rewarded with the driver’s seat for next season too, alongside Max Verstappen.

When asked where does this pairing rank in Red Bull’s F1 history, boss Christian Horner placed it amongst the very top. This is impressive considering Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber won multiple constructors’ championships for the team.

“It’s up there.

“There was always a good dynamic with Daniel [Ricciardo], Alex [Albon] last year there was never any issues.

“But Sergio knows what the objectives are for these remaining races, and one of those key objectives is having him as close to the front as we can possibly get him.”

Bulls appreciation post ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/BAcWIgLRwd — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 14, 2021

Christian Horner expects a climactic title showdown between Red Bull and Mercedes

This season has been insanely tight at the top, with Red Bull and Mercedes locked in a fight for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

There are only six races to go before the winner is crowned, and Horner feels it will go right to the very end, with both teams starting as favorites in some of the remaining tracks.

“50/50, I think there are some circuits we have run well at, the South American races have been good for us, there are a couple of tracks we have never been to so who knows.

“So it’s going to ebb and flow.”

