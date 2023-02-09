“He Did Love Nicole Scherzinger” – Heartbreak Led Lewis Hamilton Into Making Impertinent Blunders on the Track

The story of Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger is not a secret. The duo were quite open about their relationship and Scherzinger was often seen on the paddock during races cheering the F1 star.

In the early years of his career, his girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger would cheer him the loudest as the Briton stormed through the track. She was there during the most important stages of his career, one of which was when Hamilton won his maiden title in Brazil in 2008 in a spectacular fashion.

But this relationship did not stay the same for long. They had an on-and-off relationship for about 7 years which came to an absolute end in 2015.

And not only did it affect his personal life, but it also had a major impact on his professional life as well. Matt Bishop, who was McLaren’s communication director at the time revealed that Hamilton was extremely upset about his breakup and it established him.

Heartbroken Lewis Hamilton made silly mistakes on the track

It was early 2011 when Hamilton and Scherzinger parted ways. It had an adverse effect on the British star.

Bishop revealed to BBC, “He was very upset about that. He did love Nicole.”

The distractions caused by the breakup edged over his skills in 2011 and he made impertinent series of blunders. Most of these were crashes with Felipe Massa and run-ins with the FIA.

Monaco GP summed up his mental state in the best possible way. He had finished sixth in the race and was slapped with two penalties for incidents during the race.

2011 became the first season when the Briton was outscored by his teammate. Button finished in the runner-up position to Sebastian Vettel while Hamilton could only score enough points to finish P5.

Brilliant #HungarianGP victory #OnThisDay in 2009 by Lewis Hamilton, dragging the less than stellar McLaren MP4-24 to an astonishing win (his 5 previous results in it had been 9th, 12th, 13th, 16th & 18th). Pic: Lewis celebrates victory with then girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger. pic.twitter.com/hncO7WdrtC — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) July 26, 2022

The spectacular maiden title

The Briton began his career in the sport in the 2007 season and had a pretty difficult season teaming up with 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso. Both of them finished the 2007 season with 109 points and Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen made the most out of this rivalry to win the title with 110 points.

But in the 2008 season, Hamilton returned stronger. He had missed out on the title in his rookie season, he did not want to see a repetition of the same.

He clinched his maiden title in F1 in 2008 in a spectacular fashion. The final race was held in Brazil and the track was drenched with rain. To clinch the title Hamilton only needed to finish fifth in the race even if Felipe Massa[his rival that season] won the race.

In the final corner of the last lap of the race, Hamilton overtook Toyota’s, Timo Glock and crossed the chequered flag clinching the fifth position.

Until that final corner, celebrations had already begun inside the Ferrari camp as Massa won his home race but soon the crew went wild in the McLaren garage while Ferrari sat and watched.

