“Massive GOAT Behaviour”: Lewis Hamilton Heaps Praises for LeBron James After Breaking Scoring Record

LeBron James on Tuesday night made massive headlines when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s most points record in NBA history. The 38-year-old was hailed with a glorious reception right at the twilight of the third quarter as it was only 10 seconds away from its end.

The whole world stopped so did the game to recognize the legend of the sport, which squashed a 39-year-old record. The night couldn’t have been better for James, as the entire Crypto.com arena was full, only to see him overtaking that record.

Every social media site went berserk as soon as James reached that mark only to praise the Lakers legend, and even F1’s most decorated driver Lewis Hamilton didn’t miss the train.

LEBRON JAMES IS THE NBA’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER 👑 pic.twitter.com/Q7M7zfzLV5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023

Lewis Hamilton calls LeBron James a GOAT

There is no denying that Mercedes star Hamilton is a huge admirer of James. When the latter was in Cleveland Cavaliers, Hamilton went to see him live and couldn’t resist but show his admiration for James’ extraordinary athleticism and skill.

Several years after that, Hamilton took to Instagram to praise the Basketball legend upon achieving a landmark achievement by posting a story which said: “Massive” and attached a goat emoji, signifying the 38-year-old as the greatest basketball player of all time and ended it with writing “behaviour”.

He isn’t the only one to remark James with the same tag. Several other prominent personalities called him that in their messages. Though there is nothing wrong with that tag, while the NBA GOAT debate still goes on, James’ landmark record is something which will stay with him for a long time to come.

Will Mercedes star repeat the same behaviour in 2023?

While James could be the GOAT of basketball, Hamilton is no less in his own respective sport. Him being statistically the greatest F1 driver ever. Many regard him as the best ever in the sport. Though, over here also, the debate has been intensely arguable.

In 2023, Hamilton will enter his 17th F1 season, and he aims to fight to win his eighth world championship and overtake his Mercedes predecessor in the title count.

So, it remains to be seen whether the Briton could manage that. But if he does, several will join the Hamilton bandwagon to call him the best-ever F1 driver.

