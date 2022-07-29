“Lando Norris is driving absolutely like a future World Champion”: Nico Rosberg claims McLaren driver worth $25 Million is best of next generation

Nico Rosberg claims McLaren driver Lando Norris is driving his McLaren like a world champion and among his generation’s best.

In the last three years, Lando Norris’ rise in F1 has been meteoric. That also granted him a new contract with McLaren until 2025. He is surely spearheading the Woking-based team’s campaign this year, even though he is placed with a veteran like Daniel Ricciardo.

Even with a subpar McLaren, the Briton is currently P7 in the standings. Therefore, it speaks volumes about his performance this year with the team.

Meanwhile, former world champion Nico Rosberg is impressed by Norris’ performances this year. He even claimed that the 23-year-old driver is probably the best in his generation.

“He is one of the best of the next generation and potentially the best,” said Rosberg. “I think in this case, more than bashing Daniel at this point in time we should just praise Lando, who is driving absolutely like a future World Champion.”

Yeaaaah, wasn’t bad. P7 is good, yesterday just looked better than it was 🏄‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/b4e8coIP1r — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 24, 2022

Lando Norris reacts to Sebastian Vettel leaving F1

On Thursday, Sebastian Vettel announced on his newly made Instagram account that he is retiring from the sport. It followed a huge number of tribute posts by his fellow F1 drivers.

Norris was also among them. He said that he had idolized Vettel since childhood and how the German also inspired him to be a world champion.

A guy I looked up to since I started, literally. Thanks for being the role model we need and improving the sport we love. Danke Seb pic.twitter.com/1qe3nwiGP1 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, he also talked about the activist side of Vettel. The Briton thinks that no young driver can fill in the shoes of Vettel as a vocal F1 figure.

“I don’t think anyone in their first five years in Formula 1 is going to fill the boots of a guy who’s in his final year in Formula 1,” Norris said. “The Seb of now is a very different Seb of 5-10 years ago.”

“The ruthless Seb doesn’t look so ruthless anymore! If Multi 21 returned, he might abide by it this time!”

