“He has been very good because he is a good learner”– Ferrari boss lauds Carlos Sainz for his exceptional efforts to settle in team quickly

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is impressed by the efforts of Carlos Sainz to settle in the team’s setup despite minimal time to prepare.

Last season was a short window for all the drivers to prepare due to the reduced running time in winter testing. However, Carlos Sainz performed exceptionally well among all the drivers who changed teams in 2021.

He gives consistently good results. In the drivers ‘ standings, he even overtook Charles Leclerc, a comparatively more experienced driver with Ferrari machinery.

Ferrari is impressed with DSainz’s contribution. Now, the Maranello-based team is reportedly about to extend his contract with Ferrari for performing beyond their hopes. Team Principal Mattia Binotto also explains what made Sainz gel with the team so soon.

“Certainly, we are very keen on that,” Binotto told the media. “I think it has been obtained as well through quite a big effort through the wintertime. With [the] engineers, he was often [going] to Maranello, [to] sit down [with them], going through the car, the procedures.”

“So it has been a lot of work back in Maranello, on the simulator, [to] try to prepare [for] the season. I think that we’ve seen the result of such an effort.”

“We had a session of driving in Fiorano with an old car, just before the first testing, so everything was put in place [to] try to help Carlos for his integration.”

Also read: Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure

Carlos Sainz is a good learner

Binotto further adds that apart from being an exceptional driver, Sainz is a good learner. He remarks that the Spaniard always try to learn that apparently, now helps him.

Carlos Sainz | Thunderpic.twitter.com/RiyJvetjtU — duslé | EL PLAN SZN (@ElPlanSZN) January 23, 2022

“[It] certainly has been very good on his side as well,” the Italian explained. “He has been very good because he is a good learner. He is studying, he’s trying to learn, he’s trying to understand.”

“I think he has been consistent in his integration and development in terms of performance for the season as well.”

Also read: Here’s why Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc shouldn’t come as a surprise