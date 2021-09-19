“He has shown he’s ready”– Charles Leclerc on Max Verstappen becoming a protagonist in world championship race in 2021

“He has shown he’s ready”– Charles Leclerc is happy to see Max Verstappen on the top and inclined towards a youngster winning the title.

Charles Leclerc was a sensation with Ferrarin in 2019 until the team slipped in the constructors’ battle and currently still trying to achieve its position at the top.

Therefore, Leclerc is primarily involved in the midtable battle, while his contemporary Max Verstappen, with whom he had several actions since his childhood, is now aiming for the championship triumph.

He says that he misses being on top and wishes to battle against the Dutchman. Though, he is glad to see his rival at the top, as he would like to see a youngster finally win a championship amidst the era dominated mainly by Lewis Hamilton.

“I miss racing at the front,” he told Sky Italia. “I wish I was up there with Verstappen. He has shown he’s ready to win and is leading the championship. It would be great to see a youngster win the World Championship.”

“But I am focused on myself. I want to win, so I don’t really pay attention to others.”

Ferrari will return

Leclerc still is committed to Ferrari till 2024; despite not being at the top and still a long way to go for the Maranello based team, he is happy to be where he is right now,

“I’ve always viewed Ferrari as my dream even if we aren’t at the level of the other teams in terms of winning,” he added. “The only thing that makes me dream is winning. We are fighting for positions that don’t give us a lot to dream about, but we are confident for the future.

“The team have the right motivation and this will be needed when we are fighting for the championship,” he concluded. Leclerc is currently P6 in the drivers’ championship after 14 races, 6.5 points ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz.