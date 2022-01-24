“He is a lot different than he is at the track”– Kimi Raikkonen opens about his relationship with former McLaren boss Ron Dennis

Kimi Raikkonen, who had a lengthy spell with McLaren, talks about his time with erstwhile boss Ron Dennis and their relationship.

The Iceman, Kimi Raikkonen, broke into F1’s scene in 2001 and soon was hired by powerhouse McLaren to represent them. Though, Raikkonen didn’t manage to win a championship with them.

He had a fantastic spell with them, in which he was a threat to Michael Schumacher in his still peak Ferrari days. Later, he also formed a rivalry against Fernando Alonso.

Raikkonen many times came close to winning a championship with McLaren, but some technical glitches always kept him short. Now, the 41-year-old Finnish race driver is past his F1 career, and in a recent interview, he talks about his former boss Ron Dennis.

“I think it was good,” said Raikkonen while appearing on the Beyond The Grid podcast. “Obviously, there was a lot said and written about it, but I think internally [it] was good.”

“I think we had a good relationship. Obviously, we had some things that we didn’t agree [on], but that happens. I think even after when I left, and I saw him at the track, we would talk and joke about things.”

“I think outside he is a lot different than he is at the track. I don’t have anything bad to say. We have our different opinions on certain things, but that’s how it goes.”

Kimi Raikkonen soon tasted success

Raikkonen deserved to win a title in his spell with McLaren. However, he couldn’t. But when he was not the leading contender to win a championship, he managed to win one with Ferrari.

The Iceman is the last driver with whom the Prancing Horses have won the drivers’ championship. Glad that Raikkonen won a championship that year. Otherwise, it would have been an imperfect glorious career.

