“He is huge and huge”- Sebastian Vettel talks about the size and stature of LeBron James while explaining NBA legend’s popularity to Charles Leclerc

Sebastian Vettel called LeBron James the most popular sportsperson in the US, adding that both his size and stature are huge.

James is one of the greatest players to have ever played in the NBA. Born in Akron, Ohio, James is an 18-time All-Star has won four NBA Titles. He was also voted as league MVP on four different occasions.

The forward now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he guided to an NBA Finals victory in 2020. At 37-years old, very few match the credentials or legacy set behind by James. As a result, he’s one of the most popular athletes in the US.

Vettel’s comments came back when he was in Ferrari. During a promotional video involving him and Leclerc, the person with the questions asked them, “Who do you think the most popular sports star in the US is?”

Without an ounce of hesitation, Vettel replied with LeBron James. Leclerc, who seemed a bit surprised asked Vettel, “Is he?” The four-time F1 Champion then replied saying how big the basketball star is, both in terms of physique and popularity.

“He’s huge and huge,” Vettel added.

LeBron James expected to attend the inaugural Miami GP among other sports stars

There are several star studded names who are expected to attend the Miami GP this weekend. F1 as a sport has grown in the US massively over the last few years, so it’s no surprise that there’s so much hype surrounding this Grand Prix.

According to journalist Adam Stern, James will be attending the race on Sunday. Also expected are NFL legend Tom Brady and legendary tennis players Serena and Venus Williams.

To add to the excitement, the F1 season is finely poised as of now. It seemed like Leclerc was running away with the Championship, until Ferrari’s nightmare weekend in Imola. The Monegasque finished sixth in the race, which allowed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to win and close the gap at the top.

Vettel’s season on the other hand is going in a different direction. The Aston Martin driver is 14th in the Championship with just four points to his name after four races.

