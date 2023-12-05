HomeSearch

“He Is Just an Idiot”: Toto Wolff Yet to Forgive Michael Masi for Lewis Hamilton Heartbreak

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 05, 2023

“He Is Just an Idiot”: Toto Wolff Yet to Forgive Michael Masi for Lewis Hamilton Heartbreak

Credits: IMAGO Eibner, IMAGO / Every Second Media

Toto Wolff still thinks Michael Masi is an “idiot” despite two years passing since the events of the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. During that fateful race, Masi, the then race director, controversially only allowed cars between Max Verstappen (on fresh tires) and Lewis Hamilton to unlap after a late Safety Car. This decision would help Verstappen win his maiden title while denying Hamilton his record eighth.

GPBlog.com quoted Wolff as saying, “I don’t want to waste a minute [thinking] about the reasons [why it happened], because that would give the man (Masi) too much credit. He is just an idiot who made the wrong decision.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Planet_F1/status/1731629419939397721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The events of Abu Dhabi 2021 had huge ramifications for the sport. The FIA even came out with a statement terming the race result as a “human error”. Shortly after, Masi then also lost his role as the race director. Even to this day, many paddock insiders have denounced Masi for his actions during the championship decider two years ago.

The sport of F1 isn’t devoid of controversies. However, the way the events transpired during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP have arguably resulted in it being the biggest controversy in recent history.

Michael Masi almost ended Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career

Recently, Lewis Hamilton was quizzed about that fateful night at the Yas Marina Circuit. Naturally, the memories he holds of that night aren’t fond by any stretch of the imagination. But in the immediate aftermath, he was about to make an impulsive decision.

When asked if he thought about retiring, Hamilton revealed, “For sure, yeah. There was so much going through my mind during that period in time. But I think one of the worst things you can do is make decisions based on emotions, because when you are emotional and in the heat of that moment, more often than not, you’re not going to make the best decisions.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motorsport/status/1730195272301441340?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite that gut-wrenching defeat, the Briton chose to stick around. He was motivated to get back to the very pinnacle of this sport. Two years on, his journey is still ongoing. But in 2024, Hamilton would hope to finally dethrone Max Verstappen and claim that elusive eighth title.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal