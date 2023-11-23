Exclusive: Perry McCarthy Labels 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a ‘Robbery’ of Lewis Hamilton’s World Title

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will always be a polarizing topic between F1 fans. Despite an enthralling championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen from race 1, the last few laps of the finale will always define how the season is looked at. For ex-F1 driver, Perry McCarthy, it was one of the most “disgusting” moments he’d witnessed in all of the sport’s illustrious years.

In an exclusive conversation with The SportsRush, McCarthy said, “I can absolutely guarantee you, that nearly everyone inside Formula 1 thinks that, that was Hamilton’s championship.” How the events of that night in Abu Dhabi unfolded has left a bitter taste in the ex-Williams and Benetton test driver’s mouth. “He [Hamilton] was completely and absolutely robbed of it. And it was one of the most disgusting things we will ever see in Formula 1,” added McCarthy.

Max Verstappen won his maiden title that night. Since then, the Dutchman has gone on to register two more consecutive world titles with Red Bull. On the other hand, Mercedes and Hamilton have failed to be anywhere near a championship fight. But two years on, the Silver Arrows find themselves fighting for silverware once again at the same venue where it was snatched from them.

Toto Wolff relives Lewis Hamilton nightmare to prepare for Ferrari fight

As we head into the final race of the 2023 season, Mercedes and Ferrari are locked into a battle for P2 in the Constructors’ championship. Mercedes currently holds the lead in that race. But only 4 points separate the Scuderia from the Silver Arrows.

Speaking about the ‘championship‘ fight, Wolff took a brutal jab at Michael Masi who orchestrated the controversial events of 2021. “I think we’re going there pretty much equal on points. With a proper race director, so that should be fine. And then let’s race. It’s all down to the last weekend. [Ferrari] are very quick and done a good job. I think we could have been on par today. But the result shows something different. So let’s race.”

If current form is a decider, then, it looks like Ferrari will beat Mercedes to P2 at the championship finale in Abu Dhabi this race weekend.