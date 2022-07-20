F1

Sebastian Vettel checks on Lando Norris after his $100,000 McLaren crash at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel checks on Lando Norris after his $100,000 McLaren crash at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
F1 Circuit Paul Ricard 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 French Grand Prix Main Race?
Next Article
"What it really is is a division that doesn't have a champion" - Charles Oliveira shouldn't be considered The Lightweight champion, according to Chael Sonnen.
F1 Latest News
Sebastian Vettel checks on Lando Norris after his $100,000 McLaren crash at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel checks on Lando Norris after his $100,000 McLaren crash at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel checked on Lando Norris’ condition after the Briton’s crash at the…