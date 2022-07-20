Sebastian Vettel checks on Lando Norris after his $100,000 McLaren crash at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel checked on Lando Norris’ condition after the Briton’s crash at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in 2021.

Four times World Champion Sebastian Vettel is the most beloved F1 driver on the grid. This is mainly due to his helping nature and maturity with his experience in the sport.

In one of the instances, Vettel checked on McLaren’s Lando Norris after his heavy crash at the Belgian Grand Prix back in the 2021 season.

The qualifying for the 2021 Belgium Grand Prix was in wet conditions. Moreover, it was very risky for the drivers to even drive on the track due to the conditions.

Also Read: When $25 Million worth of F1 driver met Sebastian Vettel for the first time

The wet 3rd qualifying of the Belgian Grand Prix in 2021

Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris were the first two drivers on the track for the Q3 session of the Grand Prix. Besides, the four times world champion actually requested the stewards to not conduct the session.

However, the stewards did not listen and the drivers had to complete the qualifying session. Lando Norris crashed out on the Eau Rouge section of the circuit.

At a very high speed, the Briton lost control of his McLaren and spun multiple times before crashing onto the barriers of the track. The crash was so severe as only one of his four tires was intact in the car.

Sebastian Vettel checking on Lando Norris after the accident

Sebastian Vettel was right behind the 22-year-old driver. Aston Martin’s race engineer informed the German driver to slow down and that Norris just crashed ahead.

Vettel was furious with the then-race director Michael Masi who did not take the call. He screamed on the radio stating: “What the **** did I say? What did I say? Red Flag. It’s unnecessary.”

The German drove right near Norris’ McLaren and checked on him with a thumbs up. He got the confirmation via Norris and informed his race engineer of the same.

Lando Norris was fit to drive for the race. However, due to the conditions, the race was halted right after the first lap with half points of the original given to the top 10 drivers.

Also Read: Lando Norris finishes last as F1 Twitter shocked over McLaren’s disastrous FP1 run in Austria