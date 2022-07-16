F1

“He is our biggest success” – Helmut Marko ranks Max Verstappen a bigger success than 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel

"He is our biggest success" - Helmut Marko ranks Max Verstappen a bigger success than 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
"Other drivers are blocking out youngsters, not me!" - Fernando Alonso responds to critics by denying any suggestion that he is preventing young drivers
Next Article
“I don’t hit women, but if I did, I would hit you”: Charles Barkley with his giant 6ft 6” and 340 lbs stature, terrorised a reporter in an off-the-record interview
F1 Latest News
"Alpine is not failing Alonso" - Otmar Szafnauer compares Fernando Alonso to former BAR Honda driver Takuma Sato
“Alpine is not failing Alonso” – Otmar Szafnauer compares Fernando Alonso to former BAR Honda driver Takuma Sato

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes Fernando Alonso’s 2022 season is equivalent to that of…