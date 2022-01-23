F1

“He is simpler than people think”– Red Bull prodigy explains how it feels to work under Helmut Marko and why it’s tough to survive

"He is simpler than people think"– Red Bull prodigy explains how it feels to work under Helmut Marko and why it's tough to survive
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“I’ll debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the GOAT”: Aaron Rodgers firmly believed the Bulls legend is the greatest NBA player of all time
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He is simpler than people think"– Red Bull prodigy explains how it feels to work under Helmut Marko and why it's tough to survive
“He is simpler than people think”– Red Bull prodigy explains how it feels to work under Helmut Marko and why it’s tough to survive

Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips talks about how it feels like working with Helmut…