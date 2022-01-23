“He is simpler than people think”– Red Bull prodigy explains how it feels to work under Helmut Marko and why it’s tough to survive

Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips talks about how it feels like working with Helmut Marko, who has given some talented drivers to F1.

Under the management of Helmut Marko, Red Bull has produced some talented F1 drivers. Not only are they doing an exceptional service for Red Bull and Alpha Tauri, but they have also won laurels with other teams too.

In the 2022 drivers’ lineup, there are seven graduates from Red Bull’s driver academy. Thus, it’s a pretty successful structure, but at the same time brutal too, as their no room for poor performances.

Juri Vips, who is a part of the Red Bull’s programme, and will be competing for Hitech in F2 for the 2022 season, explains how it feels to work with Marko.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Feeder Series (@f1feederseries)

“He is simpler than people think,” Vips told Formula1.com. “He is going to put you under pressure, but if you are doing well, then he is very nice and very straightforward. Perform, and everything is good.”

Also read: Red Bull chief picks an unlikely Championship rival for Max Verstappen in 2022

Helmut Marko rewards the best

Vips further believes that the no-nonsense approach adopted by Red Bull is correct. He argues that the same method rewards the consistent performer with a stint at F1.

“That is the thing with the Red Bull Junior Team: if you don’t do well, then you might get kicked out, but if you do well, then you get to F1,” the Estonian said.

“They throw people out, yes. But why would you want to keep and pay drivers who are not going to be worthy of F1? They want only the best talent and I think that’s the right approach. They keep the best and they give them the chance.”

Vips also praised Red Bull for financially supporting him. The ladder to F1 is very expensive, and without resources, one doesn’t stand a chance to achieve their dreams, and he claims that Red Bull has been the source of his ongoing hustle to reach F1.

“I couldn’t have continued racing if it wasn’t for Red Bull,” he added. “They gave me this opportunity,” said Vips.

Also read: Helmut Marko is confident that Red Bull and Mercedes will lead the pack again