“He is such a dad”– F1 Twitter trolls Sergio Perez for screenshotting his own photo before posting it on social media

F1 Twitter trolls Sergio Perez for posting a screenshot of his own picture on social media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez is all set for the upcoming Grand Prix in Canada. That’s what his recent post on Twitter suggests. However, his recent tweet prompted F1 fans to make fun of him.

The Mexican star screenshotted his picture only to post it on his profile. However, he forgot to crop it correctly, and it allowed fans to know how he obtained that photo.

“Ready for Montreal weather! #CanadianGP,” tweeted Perez while referencing the constant rain happening in Montreal ahead of the start of the racing weekend.

Sergio Perez having a boomer moment

Several fans called it laziness, many even called it a ‘dad’ trait, a dig at how the older generation is poor with technology. Overall, Perez had to face some trolling online.

Is the Mexican ready for his own F1 championship fight?

Before the start of the season, nobody would have believed that Perez can be seen as a title contender over Max Verstappen. But his win in Monaco brought him really close to Charles Leclerc and his teammate.

After his P2 result in Azerbaijan, Perez has even overtaken Leclerc in the standings and is now only right below Verstappen with a 21 points difference.

So realistically, he is still in the challenge and would need to constantly contest for wins to keep it alive for the larger part of the season. Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed that Perez won’t be stopped to pursue his title dreams.

Therefore, a competition between Verstappen and him can emerge. However, in front of the media, Horner’s statement is easy to give, but when it is time, will he be allowed? That is remained to be seen.

The recent instruction given to him in Baku is in contrast to what the Red Bull team principal said. However, for now, that incident can be excused, as Verstappen was way faster than Perez at that time, and the Mexican himself admitted it.

