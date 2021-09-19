“He retains a link to Red Bull” – Christian Horner suggests Alex Albon could make a stunning comeback to the team in 2023

“He retains a link to Red Bull” – Christian Horner is leaving the door open for Alex Albon to return to the Red Bull family after a season with Williams in 2022.

Alex Albon will be a Williams driver next season, replacing George Russell who will make the switch to Mercedes. Albon’s move was only made possible after Mercedes got him to end his contract with Red Bull.

But now, team principal Christian Horner has suggested they could try to bring him back in 2023. If it happens, it’ll most likely be at AlphaTauri, to replace the massively struggling Yuki Tsunoda.

“We have a good relationship with Alex, he retains a link to Red Bull, and we would have an option on his services should they be required in 2023.

“He was effectively out of contract at the end of next year anyway, so basically what we have done is speed that process up and secure future options on him.”

I can’t tell you how good it feels to say.. I’m joining @WilliamsRacing for 2022!! The most sincere thank you to Jost and everyone at Williams for trusting me with this opportunity and of course @redbullracing especially Christian and Dr. Marko for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/c0NhSQLd0L — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 8, 2021

Alex Albon impressing with the Red Bull simulator

Christian Horner is extremely impressed with Albon’s work in the simulator after being replaced by Sergio Perez. This has helped Red Bull to compete more fiercely with arch-rivals Mercedes, something Horner is glad for.

“The amount of hours he’s done in the sim has been insane. It’s all part of, and adding to, what we are managing to achieve on track this year. What I’ve been impressed with is the way he’s embraced that role, from the moment he was informed [he was being dropped] after Abu Dhabi last year.

“He’s done a great job behind the scenes. He’s been very much involved in next year’s car. He signed the Williams agreement and then was straight back on the simulator late into the evening putting the hours in. We’ll be working him hard between now and the end of the year.”

