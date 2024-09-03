mobile app bar

"He Looks So Upset and Tired": Logan Sargeant's First Look Since Williams Sacking Worries Fans

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

“He Looks So Upset and Tired”: Logan Sargeant’s First Look Since Williams Sacking Worries Fans

Credits: IMAGO

Logan Sargeant was let go by Williams after the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix. The American was replaced by the team’s academy driver, Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the 2024 season after James Vowles decided to sack the #2 driver. Since then, the first pictures of the 23-year-old have emerged on social media. However, the fans are concerned from the looks of it.

Sargeant was out on dinner with his girlfriend and Canadian racing driver, Devlin DeFrancesco. The latter took to his Instagram account to share a picture of the duo dining with him on his story. DeFrancesco, who has driven for Andretti in IndyCar previously, is currently competing in the IMSA Sportscar Championship in the GTD class with Forte Racing.

Their meetup could be a sign of the American racing driver taking up a racing series in the United States. Previously, Sargeant has been linked to a move to IndyCar – a destination many former F1 drivers have called home.

Sargeant‘s outing in Miami, however, has caused concern amongst his fans. After his picture was uploaded by @F1gossipoffical, on their Instagram account, fans noticed how downbeat he was looking. One fan even commented, “He looks so upset, & tired.”

The entire comments section of the post was filled with fans’ concerns. Many of the page’s followers highlighted how “miserable” the 23-year-old was looking. Sargeant’s sacking came against the backdrop of a massive shunt during FP3 at Zandvoort – causing Vowles to lose patience in the #2 driver.

James Vowles’ has a brutal assessment for Logan Sargeant

The circumstances surrounding his exit would have taken a toll on Sargeant. However, his team principal’s harsh assessment of his talents might have also caused quite an upset for the Fort Lauderdale native.

Referring to both, Sargeant and Mick Schumacher, Vowles was quoted as saying, “Both will fall into a category of good, not special, I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn’t special, he just would have been good.”

While Sargeant may not have had an opportunity to discuss Vowles’ comments with the 45-year-old, Schumacher’s mother, Corinna made her stance very clear after she confronted the Briton during the Italian GP weekend.

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

