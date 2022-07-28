“He replied ‘Instagram'”: F1 journalist now gets cryptic reply Sebastian Vettel gave her over asking who would be speaking for human rights in F1 after him and Lewis Hamilton

F1 journalist reveals Sebastian Vettel hinted to her an entry on social media along with retirement, but she couldn’t understand it back then.

In a shocking move, Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from F1, which will be enforced after 2022. Nobody guessed that this would be the day when Vettel made his first social media profile on Instagram would be the day for this news.

Nevertheless, the first post by Vettel on his account was announcing his retirement. Now, journalist Claire Cottingham reveals that Vettel hinted at her an entry on Instagram along with her retirement plans.

But at that point, she didn’t understand what Vettel was conveying. However, seeing his social media activity, she gets what the Aston Martin star meant at that moment.

Last week after qualifying I asked Sebastian Vettel who would be taking over the baton in #F1 to speak out about human rights and climate change once he retires from the sport. He replied “Instagram.” I didn’t get it at the time. Now I do. #HungarianGP — Claire Cottingham (@Cla_Cottingham) July 28, 2022

Vettel’s one of the prominent reasons for his retirement is the degrading state of the climate. He has been a staunch advocate of environmental preservation.

However, he has been called out for his profession, which also attributes to huge emissions. Thus, Vettel has admitted that he has lately been in a dilemma about his profession.

Besides that, he has also said that spending time with his kids is one reason for leaving the hectic job. Even though Aston Martin was keen on keeping him for 2023.

Will Sebastian Vettel talk about human rights and climate change on Instagram?

For the entirety of his career, Vettel has kept himself away from the whims and fancies of social media. But right before this decision, he made this account, and in a few hours, he got around half a million followers.

Initially, many guessed what would be coming when Vettel’s brother Fabian Vettel posted a story saying something was coming. But a retirement declaration was far thought, and many guessed it would be a campaign announcement. How naive.

But now, it sure seems like Vettel would use his account as a platform to raise his concerns. Moreover, the above conversation with Cottingham only validates that guess.

