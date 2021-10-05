“He thinks about these things is a bit worrying”– Toto Wolff responds to Christian Horner over “frustrating the Mercedes boss” comments

“He thinks about these things is a bit worrying”– Toto Wolff responds to Christian Horner enjoying frustrating him amidst the competition.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have been locking horns against each other as the track’s aggression is spilling out on the floor. This time the Mercedes boss responds to the recent comments made by Horner.

The Briton recently said that he enjoys winding Wolff and also mentioned that this is the toughest competition the Silver Arrows have faced since the beginning of the turbo-hybrid era.

Instead of denying that he doesn’t get riled up by Horner comments, he mocks his arch-rival by saying that it is worrying that Honer thinks about this, indicating how trivial such things are for Wolff.

“No, not at all,” Wolff told Channel 4. “That he thinks about these things is a bit worrying,” he said.

Red Bull is not the first

Moreover, Wolff also debunks Horner’s claim that Mercedes is intensely challenged for the first time in the turbo-hybrid era; he fact-checks Horner by recalling Mercedes recent rivalry years against Ferrari.

“No, I think you must not forget that in 2018 and 2019 we had really hard battles against Ferrari at that stage,” Wolff continued. “I think one of the years we were lying behind before shutdown, only in autumn we managed to turn it around.”

“And these battles were really hard and no different to the current one,” he added. However, Horner is right by terming it as the biggest challenge to Lewis Hamilton by a non-Mercedes driver in this era.

😂😂😂

I’m sure Lewis Hamilton would be shocked watching Max Verstappen come P2 starting last at the Russian GP.#F1 #TurkishGP pic.twitter.com/JqJhasEH5Z — Akki (@Akkiakki1137) October 2, 2021

Max Verstappen is undoubtedly giving a more significant challenge than Sebastian Vettel gave during his peak rivalry days against Hamilton. With only one-third of the season to go, the two drivers are still in a deadlock, as only two points separate them.