“The more Toto gets wound up, the more fun it becomes”– Christian Horner confesses he loves seeing Toto Wolff in frustration

“The more Toto gets wound up, the more fun it becomes”– Christian Horner confesses he loves watching Toto Wolff in frustration.

The battle between Mercedes and Red Bull is getting intensified with every passing day, as the number of races has reduced, so do the scope of error.

But amidst that, Christian Horner feels his competition with Toto Wolff at the end of the day is something he loves, and there is still respect between the two. However, he also enjoys watching Wolff frustrated.

“It is, of course, the first time that Mercedes and the first time ever that Toto Wolff have been in the situation where they are being challenged,” Horner said to Channel4.

“He’s been in a situation where he came into the team [in 2013], the drivers were already signed, the engine was already in place. He’s done a great job to keep the team winning, but he didn’t really have any competition.”

“This is the first time it’s a true scrap, it’s a true competition. There’s a respect between the teams, but we operate in different ways. I very much want to be on the front line, sitting on the pit wall with the strategists and the engineers,” he added.

“While Toto is in the garage next to the press guy. It’s different functions, different roles, different outlooks, but the competition is fierce. That’s the key thing about this championship. We’re loving the competition and the more Toto gets wound up, the more fun it becomes.”

The championship is within Red Bull’s grasp

With only seven races remaining and seeing how fate has been chiefly with Red Bull, Horner believes that the title is still within their grasp with seven races to go.

“The next 12 weeks will determine whether we win a championship or not,” he said. “We have [seven] cup finals, basically, to ensure that we deliver at our very best.”

“Mercedes are beatable, but it’s only if we are at our best that we can succeed. We have already proved that we can do it, we’ve proved to ourselves we can do it, because we got ourselves into that position.”