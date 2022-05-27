“To make pole after two-and-a-half years is fantastic”– One of the greatest Michael Schumacher flying lap at Monaco Grand Prix

Watch as F1 GOAT Michael Schumacher shares a glimpse of his past when he took the pole at the 2013 Monaco Grand Prix.

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers this motorsport has ever produced. In his early years, he drove for Jordan learning the craft of becoming a special sensation.

Going to Bennetton helped the German win two of his world championships. He then proceeded to join Ferrari in an eye to stop Williams and McLaren’s dominance.

He won an additional five world championships with the team and called it quit after the 2006 campaign. However, in proper Schumacher fashion, he returned to race for Mercedes in 2010.

Michael Schumacher going into the Monaco Weekend

The seven-times World Champion spent three years with the German outfit. Mediocre results rolled during the first two years with the team.

However, going into the third season, Schumacher had the fifth fastest car on the grid. Taking that into consideration, just consistent points was the expectations.

The 2012 Monaco Grand Prix had a surprise waiting for all the viewers. It turned out to be the then 43-year-old had one of the finest qualifying performances of his illustrious career.

Emotional swings of a @f1 weekend: At the Monaco GP 2012, Michael took pole position in qualifying, but was unable to start the race from the first grid position on Sunday. He had been relegated 5 places on the grid for causing a collision in the race before. 📷 D. Dilkoff / AFP pic.twitter.com/PiSbcE6a7P — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) May 27, 2022

Michael Schumacher’s pole position and reaction

Ross Brawn was moved by Schumacher’s performance, recalling the good old days they had together in Ferrari. He said: “I have to confess it took a little tear from my eye. Michael’s been in good shape all weekend. It all came together in qualifying.”

Despite the stellar lap, Schumacher was not able to keep the pole. He picked up a five-place grid penalty after colliding with Bruno Senna at the Spanish Grand Prix previously. He started on his final Monaco Grand Prix in 6th place.

Unfortunately, the race would come to an abrupt end for Schumacher as he had to retire the car due to a fuel pressure problem.

The Regenmeister would eventually announce his retirement and would go on to finish seventh at the Brazilian Grand Prix.