Helmut Marko Delivers Ultimatum to Sergio Perez as Clock Starts Ticking Despite 2-Year Extension

Red Bull announced they had extended Sergio Perez’s contract in the weeks between the Monaco and the Canadian GP. Perez was given a new conditional 1 + 1-year deal that will keep him on the team till the end of the 2026 season. However, his performances in the two aforementioned circuits have been abysmal. He could not finish either of the races and failed to qualify for Q3 in both. This is precisely why Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has now delivered an ultimatum.

In his latest conversation with OE24, the 81-year-old was asked to comment on Perez’s extension. He said, “We extended his contract because we wanted to bring calm to our team, which unfortunately didn’t quite work out. But now Checo has three races ahead of him on three real race tracks, so he can prove himself.”

The upcoming tripleheader will consist of the three traditional tracks of Barcelona, Austria, and London. Such circuits favor the RB20 for two main reasons which have been absent in the last few races. The traditional tracks are smooth and without any significant bumps

These two factors will give the Red Bull machinery its much-needed advantage. So, if Perez continues to suffer on these tracks as well, the Austrian outfit might have a big problem on their hands.

How has Sergio Perez’s overall performance been in the season so far?

Perez has been suffering in the last three races because of which the narrative around him has become extremely negative. However, that does not define his season.

He’s still fifth in the standings with 107 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Carlos Sainz and just 31 points shy of second-placed Charles Leclerc. Moreover, Perez also finished in the top five in the first six races, securing four podiums in the process.

The first six circuits were reminiscent of the traditional tracks that suit the RB20. However, the last three races have exposed the shortcomings of their superior machinery. Those will be under wraps once again in the next three races at least. This is where Perez can earn his lost respect back and prove he was worthy of an extension.

However, the pressure is on him now. Because of the last three race results, he now needs to get the maximum points available and extend the advantage in the championship on the constructor’s table. It will be interesting to see how he manages the tripleheader and whether the narrative around him shifts after it.