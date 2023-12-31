Helmut Marko Doesn’t Think Red Bull Can Repeat the 2023 Dominance Again

Red Bull had a mega 2023 F1 season as they claimed 21 wins in 22 races. Max Verstappen picked up a whopping 19 of them. Formula 1 has never seen such domination before as the Milton Keynes outfit redefined supremacy by a whole new level. Their 2023 campaign even bettered their 2022 F1 season which saw them claim 17 wins in 22 races. However, Helmut Marko believes that his team can no longer repeat their 2023 performance in the coming years.

When asked if Red Bull can repeat their performances of 2023, Marko said during an interview with OE24, “There won’t be another season like this one again. But one should assume that our competitors will go into the 2024 season better prepared.”

The Red Bull taskmaster’s prediction is likely to be right as rivals begin to catch up when the rules remain stable. Even though they weren’t anywhere close to matching the RB-19’s pace in 2023, Red Bull’s rivals are likely to develop their cars significantly over the winter.

Since Ferrari and McLaren had an outstanding finish to the 2023 season, they are the teams that are most likely to close the gap to Red Bull. At the same time, the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin cannot be ruled out as well. Both teams showcased in 2023 that they have the ability to take Red Bull to the limit on multiple occasions.

How did Red Bull dominate this year?

Much of the credit for Red Bull’s dominance goes to Max Verstappen who was nothing but clinical with his performances. From the very beginning, he began to show his potential with two wins after the first three races.

Interestingly, even Sergio Perez was equally strong at the beginning. However, things turned haywire for him as Verstappen took control and had ten back-to-back race wins from Miami to Monza. This made Christian Horner and his team understand that they are way too superior in 2023.

Therefore, they halted their car development for the year and kept it for 2024. Despite this, the Milton-Keynes-based team won all the races this season except the Singapore GP. Therefore, it is speculated that the Austrian team will hold on to their advantage to quite an extent till the end of the current regulations.

Apart from 21 wins, Red Bull Racing claimed 14 pole positions, 30 podiums, and 860 points. They scored more points than the combined 815 of second-placed Mercedes (409) and third-placed Ferrari (406).

Therefore, even if Red Bull fail to replicate their domination of 2023, they are still likely to be the team to beat as long as they do not have a massive slip-up.