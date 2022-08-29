103 race winner Lewis Hamilton responds to Fernando Alonso’s harsh comments through a subtle social media post

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, responded to Fernando Alonso’s comment labelling him as an idiot during their tangle.

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso clashed during the Belgian Grand Prix. The duo were racing on lap 1 of the Belgian Grand Prix. While going down the kemmel straight Alonso sent it down Hamilton’s inside.

Hamilton then aggressively squeezed Alonso and the pair collided. The seven time world champion had gone airborne and sustained damage to his car. Hamilton eventually retired at the end of the lap.

Post the Belgian Grand Prix , Hamilton then took to Instagram to give the most subtle of replies to Alonso. Hamilton posted the official F1 video calling to stop online abuse. This move could be seen as Hamilton demanding more respect by the spaniard.

Alonso then had an outburst on the radio, labelling Hamilton as an idiot. He also added that Hamilton only knows how to drive and start in first. After crashing out, Hamilton spoke about the incident to the media.

The Brit took full responsibility for the incident. He admitted that he did not leave enough space for Alonso and he was in his blind spot.

The last time there was tension between the pair was during the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. The pair shared a mega on track battle during the race. Hamilton then accused Alonso of dangerous driving on the radio. Alonso responded post race saying that Hamilton complains.

📸 | Lewis respostou o vídeo da F1 repudiando os ataques dentro do esporte contra os pilotos e os fãs. 📲 Via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/HjHxf6X1PW — Lewis Hamilton News 🇧🇷 (@LH44NEWS) August 29, 2022



Hamilton decided not to speak to his former teammate Alonso after hearing his comments

Lewis Hamilton said that he will not be speaking to Alonso regarding their incident after Alonso’s radio rant. The former McLaren teammates clashed at turn 7 of the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix. The incident between the pair caused Hamilton to retire from the race.

Hamilton took full responsibility for the incident. Despite the admitting to making the mistake, the Brit was unhappy with the Spaniard’s radio outburst post the incident. Hamilton decided that he would not speak to Alonso regarding the incident post race.

