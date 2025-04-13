mobile app bar

Helmut Marko Fumes at ‘Unacceptable’ Performance in Bahrain With a Dire Warning for Red Bull Squad

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dr Helmut Marko AUT, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025

Dr Helmut Marko AUT, Oracle Red Bull Racing , F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on March 23, 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

It was a squalid Bahrain GP weekend for Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the Sakhir International Circuit. The RB21 was still ailing with its performance and balance issues, and the reigning world champion could only manage a meagre P6 finish at the chequered flag.

After his heroics at the Japanese GP—which seem like an aberration now—the 27-year-old had brought himself back into title contention, as he was only a single point away from Lando Norris. But a miserable outing in Bahrain means he has lost ground in the drivers’ standings, slipping down to third.

It wasn’t just the car that gave the Dutchman headaches, but even his elite pit crew faltered massively. Verstappen suffered two excruciatingly long pit stops, which is quite costly in Sakhir, where the pit lane time loss is relatively high at 23 seconds. Naturally, it affected his chances to move up the field and challenge the likes of George Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Norris.

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko is definitely not happy and has come out with a scathing response to the team’s disastrous result and inefficient operational performance.

“If the car isn’t the fastest and then the pit stops don’t work, that’s not acceptable,” he said as per Motorsport-Total.

According to the Austrian, there isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel for the Milton Keynes-based outfit as things stand. He explained that the team doesn’t expect to see any dramatic progress anytime soon—at least not until the European leg of the season kicks off.

But by then, Verstappen may lose a heap of points in the title battle. Nevertheless, it explains why the 27-year-old has been so pessimistic about his title chances this season, knowing that the RB21 won’t suddenly become a race-winning car.

2025 gremlins could cost Red Bull dearly, suggests Marko

The niggling issues on the RB21 aren’t just going to cost Red Bull results every weekend. Marko firmly believes that if the team cannot get on top of their balance issues, they run the risk of losing out in Verstappen’s title defense—something the Dutchman has innately accepted, or as it seems to be.

“With a performance like that, unfortunately, the World Championship won’t happen. We have to create a foundation with a car that will enable him to fight for the World Championship,” he added.

The 27-year-old being ruled out of a title fight this season can also have drastic ramifications for the team going into 2026. There is a growing feeling within the paddock that if Verstappen cannot bag his fifth world title this season, he will push for an exit from Red Bull.

This could turn out to be disastrous for the Austrian team going into the latest era of F1—with the team built strongly around the Dutchman. As for Verstappen, the likes of Aston Martin have reportedly shown strong interest in signing him. If such a deal goes through, he will be reunited with his title-winning Honda power units and Adrian Newey at Aston.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these