Helmut Marko Fumes at ‘Unacceptable’ Performance in Bahrain With a Dire Warning for Red Bull Squad

It was a squalid Bahrain GP weekend for Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the Sakhir International Circuit. The RB21 was still ailing with its performance and balance issues, and the reigning world champion could only manage a meagre P6 finish at the chequered flag.

After his heroics at the Japanese GP—which seem like an aberration now—the 27-year-old had brought himself back into title contention, as he was only a single point away from Lando Norris. But a miserable outing in Bahrain means he has lost ground in the drivers’ standings, slipping down to third.

It wasn’t just the car that gave the Dutchman headaches, but even his elite pit crew faltered massively. Verstappen suffered two excruciatingly long pit stops, which is quite costly in Sakhir, where the pit lane time loss is relatively high at 23 seconds. Naturally, it affected his chances to move up the field and challenge the likes of George Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Norris.

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko is definitely not happy and has come out with a scathing response to the team’s disastrous result and inefficient operational performance.

“If the car isn’t the fastest and then the pit stops don’t work, that’s not acceptable,” he said as per Motorsport-Total.

According to the Austrian, there isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel for the Milton Keynes-based outfit as things stand. He explained that the team doesn’t expect to see any dramatic progress anytime soon—at least not until the European leg of the season kicks off.

But by then, Verstappen may lose a heap of points in the title battle. Nevertheless, it explains why the 27-year-old has been so pessimistic about his title chances this season, knowing that the RB21 won’t suddenly become a race-winning car.

2025 gremlins could cost Red Bull dearly, suggests Marko

The niggling issues on the RB21 aren’t just going to cost Red Bull results every weekend. Marko firmly believes that if the team cannot get on top of their balance issues, they run the risk of losing out in Verstappen’s title defense—something the Dutchman has innately accepted, or as it seems to be.

“With a performance like that, unfortunately, the World Championship won’t happen. We have to create a foundation with a car that will enable him to fight for the World Championship,” he added.

The 27-year-old being ruled out of a title fight this season can also have drastic ramifications for the team going into 2026. There is a growing feeling within the paddock that if Verstappen cannot bag his fifth world title this season, he will push for an exit from Red Bull.

This could turn out to be disastrous for the Austrian team going into the latest era of F1—with the team built strongly around the Dutchman. As for Verstappen, the likes of Aston Martin have reportedly shown strong interest in signing him. If such a deal goes through, he will be reunited with his title-winning Honda power units and Adrian Newey at Aston.