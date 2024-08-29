Helmut Marko Laughs At Toto Wolff Chasing Max Verstappen, But Warns Red Bull Of It Becoming a Reality

Before the Dutch GP, Toto Wolff revealed that he held a private meeting with Max Verstappen’s camp during the summer break. Red Bull chief Helmut Marko joked about it upon hearing the news but warned that Verstappen joining Mercedes could become a reality.

Wolff had been pursuing Verstappen’s signature for months, ever since Lewis Hamilton’s impending departure from Mercedes in 2025 became official. However, convincing the three-time World Champion to move to Brackley proved to be a challenging task. Even after Mercedes began winning races and outperforming Red Bull, the Dutchman refused to consider a move.

In the meeting between Wolff and Verstappen’s entourage, both parties decided to end negotiations. On the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Marko quipped,

“All the people live in Monte Carlo. If there’s not a company, it’s quite a quiet place. There are not so many coffee shops, so it’s just natural, you know, that you run into each other. And of course, Toto makes up the story of it.”

Setting his humor aside, Marko pointed out that Verstappen’s father, Jos, has a good relationship with Wolff. In contrast, Jos hasn’t seen eye to eye with Red Bull’s Team Principal, Christian Horner, ever since the latter was accused of improper behavior against an employee earlier this year.

Marko also believes that the 2026 regulation changes and engine development could eventually influence Verstappen’s decision. Mercedes is historically known for its engine prowess, and during F1’s last major power-unit overhaul in 2014, the Silver Arrows developed a 50hp advantage over Red Bull. This prompted Sebastian Vettel—who had won four consecutive titles with Red Bull—to leave the Milton Keynes-based team after that season.

Marko also revealed that all top drivers, including Verstappen, have performance-related clauses in their contracts. He urged Red Bull to provide Verstappen with a competitive car, warning that otherwise, they risk losing him.

Verstappen responds to rumors

During the Dutch GP weekend, hometown hero Verstappen was asked about Wolff’s claims of meeting with him in Monaco. Initially, he responded to speculation about this ‘secret meeting’ by trying to brush it under the carpet. “Which meeting? I don’t remember.”

However, when pushed, the three-time World champion replied.

“I get on very well with Toto. He’s very open about what’s happening within his team, right? At the same time also, I just focus on my job. This is a lot to do anyway, so we just focus on that.”

For now, Wolff seems to have given up on his Verstappen pursuit, and the latter remains completely focused on continuing his dominant run with Red Bull.

Mercedes has chosen Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton’s successor for 2025. The official announcement for the same is expected to be made as early as this weekend’s Italian GP.