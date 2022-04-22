F1

“Everything to play for tomorrow, we’ll give our everything”- Charles Leclerc isn’t happy with his Imola qualifying performance but vows to make up for it

"Everything to play for tomorrow, we'll give our everything"- Charles Leclerc isn't happy with his Imola qualifying performance but vows to make up for it
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"What? No way?!" - Lewis Hamilton reveals the astonishing amount of weight he loses after every F1 race
Next Article
“Draymond Green is the most impactful role player of all time”: Kyle Kuzma controversially proclaims Warriors DPOY to be a role player after matching LeBron James and Larry Bird
F1 Latest News
"Everything to play for tomorrow, we'll give our everything"- Charles Leclerc isn't happy with his Imola qualifying performance but vows to make up for it
“Everything to play for tomorrow, we’ll give our everything”- Charles Leclerc isn’t happy with his Imola qualifying performance but vows to make up for it

Charles Leclerc will start the F1 Sprint from P2, behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen but…