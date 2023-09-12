By Signing the ‘Roger Federer of F1′, Aston Martin’s $11,000,000 Fernando Alonso Move Mocks Alpine Mentality

Fernando Alonso seems to be proving the age debate wrong time and time again as he continues to be at his absolute best despite turning 42 years old earlier this year. While the Spaniard’s age may be an issue for some teams, Aston Martin is more than happy after penning him to a $11,000,000 deal. Mike Krack, the team principal of the Silverstone-based outfit, recently explained in an interview (as reported by Soy Motor) how they made the most of Alpine giving immense importance to the Spaniard’s age by signing the “Roger Federer of F1”.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the 2022 season, several reports emerged about how Alpine was reluctant to offer Alonso an extension because of his age. Instead, the team wanted to give Oscar Piastri a chance, a driver who interestingly snubbed the French outfit for McLaren in the end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1698391796710035557?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Moreover, at the start of this season, former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer also commented on Alonso’s age. Szafnauer said (as quoted by gpblog.com), “At some point, age catches up with all of us“. Hence, while Alpine gave too much significance to the 42-year-old‘s age, Aston Martin seems to have made the most of the situation.

Mike Krack is thankful to Alpine for allowing Fernando Alonso to leave

In a recent interview, Mike Krack has expressed how he is grateful to Alpine for letting a world-class driver like Fernando Alonso leave the team. As quoted by soymotor.com, the Aston Martin team principal said, “I can only say that at the level he (Alonso) is working at, age is just a number“.

The 51-year-old then added that it was not his decision alone to sign Alonso. Krack stated that he discussed the same not only with Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll but also with some of the other senior members of his outfit. After stating the same, Krack compared Alonso with some of the all-time greats of other sports.

“With the right discipline and motivation, he (Alonso) will perform without a problem. You see Valentino Rossi, for example, or you see tennis players like Federer, they had a very long career. Maybe we have to change our mentality a little,” Krack explained.

Advertisement

Krack then concluded his remarks by making it clear that Alonso’s age has never been discussed at Aston Martin, and only others repeatedly bring up this concern. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old himself has made it clear repeatedly, that he feels he is at his best.

Alonso wants Aston Martin to extend his contract beyond 2024

Fernando Alonso signed a two-year contract with Aston Martin at the beginning of this season that expires at the end of next year. However, even once his contract ends, the 42-year-old is not looking to hang up his racing helmet.

After clinching a fantastic podium at the Dutch Grand Prix three weeks weeks ago, Alonso said he wants Mike Krack to extend his contract even further. When asked if his experience paid off during the race at Zandvoort, the Spaniard replied, “You need to ask the team principal to renew the contract for the future. If they want youth or experience“.

Alonso then concluded his remarks by stating that he is “feeling alive” and is keen on continuing his fantastic form in the races ahead. The Aston Martin driver will now hope to deliver at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix this weekend following a disappointing ninth-place finish in Monza two weeks ago.